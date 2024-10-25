Zuma to announce new MK party provincial leaders

The MK party has made headlines due to the number of high-profile politicians joining the party.

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to address the media on Friday to introduce the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s newly appointed provincial leaders.

The MK party has been cagey on the venue, saying “accreditation details and venue specifics will be provided upon confirmation of attendance.”

“The uMkhonto weSizwe Party invites all members of the media to a media conference to be addressed by H.E. President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg on Friday, the 25th of October 2024.

“The press conference will be welcoming and announcing provincial leaders whom the national officials have decided should lead the various provinces,” the party said.

Politicians joining MK party

Several political formations have recently closed shop to join the MK party, including Colleen Makhubele’s South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara), the Xiluva Party of former Sedibeng mayor Bongani Baloyi, and Andile Mgxithama’s Black First Land First.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu also left the red berets to join the MK party.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Earlier this month, MK party chief whip Mzwanele Manyi said he will be “recruiting” former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to join the party.

The impeached public protector resigned from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) early in October.

While Mkhwebane did not respond to The Citizen‘s request for comment on whether she would be joining the MK party, the party has seemingly shown interest in her.

“Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not a member of the MK Party, but she is at liberty to join uMkhonto weSizwe Party just like every South African, including you journalists,” deputy president John Hlophe said during a media briefing on Thursday.

“But I must add that I will be recruiting her,” Manyi said, while national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said: “If my wife was a member of the EFF and I was MK, I would be agitating that she joins.”

MK Party leader

The MK party this month also welcomed the dismissal of Jabulani Khumalo’s latest bid to be recognised as the party’s legitimate leader at the Electoral Court.

Khumalo’s latest setback followed several court cases challenging Zuma’s role as the face and leader of the MK party.

The former MK party leader sought to overturn an earlier judgment of the Electoral Court that dismissed his application against the IEC for his removal as party leader.

