Zuma to ‘clarify immediate way forward’ for MK party

Former president Jacob Zuma watches proceedings in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in August 2024. Picture: Screengrab

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to address the media on Friday on the progress of his uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK).

The MK party said Zuma will be highlighting the outcomes of the party’s national high command meeting and also “clarify the immediate way forward for the organisation.”

Zuma last addressed the media in August.

Making headlines

The MK party has made headlines due to the number of high-profile politicians joining, including the controversy surrounding former judge John Hlophe’s withdrawal from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Several political formations have recently closed shop to join the MK party, including Colleen Makhubele’s South African Rainbow Alliance (Sara), the Xiluva Party of former Sedibeng mayor Bongani Baloyi, and Andile Mgxithama’s Black First Land First.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu also left the red berets to join the MK party.

Zuma trial

The former president has also been making headlines due to his arms deal corruption case.

His court date is set for April 2025, as state prosecutor Billy Downer, whom Zuma wants removed from the case, said that they will fight for the former president to finally go on trial.

Jabulani Khumalo

Meanwhile, the MK party has welcomed the dismissal of Jabulani Khumalo’s latest bid to be recognised as the party’s legitimate leader at the Electoral Court.

Khumalo’s latest setback followed several court cases challenging Zuma’s role as the face and leader of the MK party.

The former MK party leader sought to overturn an earlier judgment of the Electoral Court that dismissed his application against the IEC for his removal as party leader.

Elections

The MK party managed to get 14.58% of the national vote in the 29 May national elections and 45.35% in the KZN ballot to become the largest party in that province.

Zuma’s party did not manage to hang onto KZN, and have certainly not been able to dictate what happens at national level.

Commentators have previously suggested that Zuma’s MK party will be a five-year, single-term party that will fade into insignificance.

