Zuma demands physical ANC hearing, threatens legal action if not granted

Zuma is charged with bringing the ANC into disrepute after forming and campaigning for a different political party while still an ANC member.

Former president and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma has issued an ultimatum to the African National Congress (ANC) to schedule a physical disciplinary hearing instead of a virtual one.

Zuma, who remains an ANC member, will finally face a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday at 10am.

While Zuma’s disciplinary hearing is planned to be virtual, the MK party insists on an in-person appearance. Failing this, he will seek an urgent court interdict to halt the proceedings.

In person

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party wrote to the ANC disciplinary committee for Zuma to appear in person.

“The ANC Disciplinary Committee has not yet responded to a request made by President Zuma’s lawyers that the hearing should be take place at a physical venue, and in person as previously agreed between the parties per the relevant provisions of the ANCs Constitution.

“We should further reflect on the fact that the same DC representatives had previously confirmed President Zuma’s attendance at Luthuli House for the kangaroo court to be attended in person, but suddenly decided at a whim to postpone the in person hearing amid a pre-election climate because of so called fictitious security fears expressed by the ANC of Ramaphosa to be held at the venue decided by them,” Ndlela said.

Yengeni to represent Zuma

Ndlela said according to rule 25 of the ANC Constitution, Zuma is entitled to be represented by any fellow member of the ANC if chooses to do so.

“In this regard, and in line with these provisions, President Zuma will be represented by a long-standing struggle veteran, former ANC NEC member and Commander of Umkhonto weSizwe Comrade Tony Yengeni.

“President Zuma believes that Commander Tony Yengeni is well placed as a seasoned Commander of uMkhonto weSizwe to represent him in the kangaroo court convened against him by the sellout ANC of Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen and Groenewald,” Ndlela said.

Charges

Zuma has been charged with two counts of contravening the ANC‘s rules, including contravening the party’s constitution, when he publicly endorsed the newly formed MK party last year and when he appeared on the candidate list for the MK party.

According to the ANC constitution’s rule 25, Zuma’s actions to not campaign or vote for the ANC are tantamount to a breach of the party’s constitution.

The NEC initially opted not to expel the former president as an ANC member as that would require longer disciplinary processes, which at the time was believed he would not attend.

In December, Zuma announced that he would support the MK party for the 2024 general elections because the ANC had strayed from its core values.

