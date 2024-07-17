Opening of Parliament: No gala dinner for MPs due to financial constraints

A praise singer will introduce President Cyril Ramaphosa in Tshivenda.

The Opening of Palriament is expected to be a showstopper. Picture: Twitter/@Parliament

Despite an estimated R6 to 14m being budgeted for the opening of parliament (OPA) on Thursday, there will be no gala dinner for parliamentarians.

In a media briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday parliaments presiding officer and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane confirmed that there would no gala dinner at the opening of parliament because of financial constraints.

OPA budget

“Due to financial constraints, unfortunately we are unable to hold a gala dinner,” Mtshweni-Tsipane said.

Secretary to parliament, Xolile George, told the media that R8m was budgeted for the last opening of parliament.

“The reason we budget in this range is because we’re considering cost factors for the last sitting in February. We budgeted R8.4m, but the actual expenditure may be less or slightly more. It depends on the reconciliation we will do,” he said.

OPA guest list

Meanwhile, Mtshweni-Tsipane said the guest list to this years OPA included former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma.

There was no clarity if Zuma had accepted the invitation to attend the OPA. This would be the first time Zuma attends the OPA as an opposition leader.

OPA tradition and norms observed

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza said the OPA will comprise of all the traditional aspects of the start of a new parliamentary term. This includes military displays and a praise song at the beginning of the session.

“The official proceeding begins when the president of the republic arrives. At this moment, the military choir will perform the national anthem. It will coincide with the 21-gun salute as well as the aircraft fly-over and salute,” Didiza said.

At least 490 members of parliament are expected at the event. It will include processions by the speakers of legislatures, the judiciary, premiers, and the deputy president.

“Thes processions underscores the unity and corporation between different levels and branches of government,” she said.

According to Didiza the praise song will be done in Tshivenda, the mother tongue of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

She said the praise singer was chosen through a rotational process to ensure ”equal representation” of South Africa’s linguistic diversity.