Polluted Vaal River puts community health at risk: Forum aims to reverse damage

The forum aims to coordinate efforts to improve the Vaal River's water quality, addressing risks identified by 16 catchment management forums.

Untreated sewage flowing from Mafube local municipality’s Villiers waste water treatment works into the Vaal River this week. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Vaal River, the lifeblood of South Africa’s economy and communities, is facing a crippling pollution crisis that threatens the health and well-being of millions.

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo sounded the alarm on Thursday, warning that urgent action is needed to protect the river and its surrounding communities.

Speaking at the Vaal River Anti-Pollution Forum launch in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, Seitlholo emphasised the critical need for collective action to protect the Vaal River.

Seitlholo launched the Anti-Pollution Forum to coordinate efforts to improve water quality and address the pollution crisis.

Water pollution a great risk

The river was reopened in September following months of work to remove invasive plants like water hyacinth and water lettuce.

Contaminated water can lead to waterborne diseases like cholera and diarrhoea, respiratory problems from air pollution, and increased cancer risk from toxic chemicals.

This alarming situation sparked concerns about the long-term effects on residents’ health and quality of life.

According to Seitlholo, pollution of water resources remains one of the greatest risks to the country’s health and well-being.

“We must act decisively to protect our communities and ensure access to clean and safe water,” he emphasised.

The department admitted to having challenges with leftover lettuce. It said this lettuce had flown downstream during the cleanup of the river.

It said Rand Water was currently looking at ways to solve this problem before it spreads far below.

ALSO READ: Vaal River threatened: Resort, nearby businesses may close

Preventing pollution and ensuring accountability

The forum brings together government departments, industries, and communities to identify and address pollution sources, develop strategies for pollution prevention and mitigation, and ensure effective enforcement and monitoring.

It aims to coordinate efforts to improve the Vaal River’s water quality, addressing risks identified by 16 catchment management forums.

“Currently, there are 16 sub-catchment forums (10 in the Upper Vaal, four in the Middle Vaal and two in the Lower Vaal). They will continue to operate as normal but will escalate systemic challenges that cannot be resolved within these sub-catchments to the Forum,” said Seitlholo.

Seitlholo emphasised the forum’s crucial role in preventing pollution and ensuring accountability.

“I know that there have been a number of forums launched by government, and many may be sceptical about the effectiveness of the Anti-Pollution Forum being launched here today,” he acknowledged.

“I can assure you that this forum is not just for show or yet another talk shop.”

ALSO READ: Vaal River reopens after 398 hectares of invasive species removed

Anti-Pollution Forum’s key objectives

The forum will investigate and recommend short- to long-term actions to improve water quality, with task teams addressing systemic challenges.

The Anti-Pollution Forum’s key objectives include coordinating awareness initiatives on water quality management in the Vaal River catchment and ensuring stakeholder participation in forum processes.

According to the deputy minister, it will also investigate and recommend technologies to combat water pollution, enhancing collaboration with institutions to improve Vaal River quality, supporting existing catchment forums, and publishing annual reports on performance and implementation.

Seitlholo stressed the need for collaborative work across all sectors to combat water pollution.

The forum’s success will depend on collective action and commitment to protecting the Vaal River and its surrounding communities.

“As plans are put in place to ensure that the forum hits the ground running to ensure positive results, we must be truthful in our endeavors and note that the forum can do everything in its power to turn the tide against water pollution,” he emphasised.

“However, we will still not win this fight if the governance challenges of municipalities in our country are not addressed.”

Furthermore, to lead this critical initiative, Seitlholo announced Marius Keet as the chairperson of the forum.

Keet brings over four decades of experience in the water and sanitation sector, having worked at the Department of Water and Sanitation as chief director of mine water management and director for the Highveld region.

ALSO READ: Lesotho Highlands water shutdown kicks off on 1 October: Here’s what to expect