Vaal river threatened: Resort, nearby businesses may close

Tourism businesses near the Vaal River face closure unless the government addresses ongoing sewage pollution threatening their livelihood.

Untreated sewage flowing from Mafube local municipality’s Villiers waste water treatment works into the Vaal River this week. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Tourism businesses situated near the Vaal River in the Free State and nearby areas might have to close if the government does not find a permanent solution to the sewage spillage problem in the area.

The Vaal River is one of the biggest water sources in the country.

It flows through several provinces including the Free State, North West, Northern Cape and Gauteng. However, the sewage pollution and other related pollutants are negatively affecting businesses near the river that benefit from the river as a tourist attraction.

Vaal businesses hit hard

One of the affected businesses is The Vaal River Resort, which is to host a major bikers’ rally in November.

There are several other businesses in the vicinity such as those offering skydiving, hot air ballooning, biking, river sports and boat cruises.

Residents of Villiers, based on the banks of the river, are also affected by the sewage spill which reportedly flows into their homes.

One of the local business owners, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said the sewage spill was mostly affecting businesses within the Mafube municipality.

“The leakage problem started many years ago and the municipality kept on fixing it without coming up with a permanent solution. “The recent leak started in June and continued until now.

“The smell is terrible and seeing that kind of pollutant is also terrible. “It crosses the road and people have to drive through it, some have to walk over it.

“In terms of tourism, it is not good when there are tourists who visit and find raw sewage flowing directly into the river. They won’t want to come back.”

Forum says sewage problem is two decades old

Jacques van Vuuren, chair of the Vaal Dam Reservoir Catchment Forum, said the problem has existed for more than 20 years.

He said the situation was a threat to tourism in the area. “In appearance alone, the water is likely to deter rather than entice visitors.

“It also has a foul smell and to venture into the river or a dam for water sports or angling poses a real health risk.

“The municipality needs to be regularly reminded of the issue.

“Residents and other stakeholders took the matter to court in 2008.”

More sewage. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Van Vuuren said the Vaal River Business Chamber obtained an order on 28 April, 2022 compelling the municipality to stop sewage polluting the Vaal and Wilge Rivers.

He said as the authorities ignored the court order, the chamber has taken the matter back to court.

The matter will be heard by a full bench of the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein next month.

Court orders municipality to help those around Vaal River

The Citizen has seen a 2022 court order issued by the high court compelling the municipality to provide clean water to the communities and businesses situated near the Vaal River.

“The municipality should take immediate action to ensure that any or all pollution of the Vaal River or other sources of water in the municipality’s vicinity must cease immediately,” the judgment read.

Mafube municipal manager Mothusi Lepheana did not respond to questions sent to him on Tuesday morning.