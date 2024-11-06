Power plant inspectors live in fear after receiving threats

Eskom inspectors face death threats and intimidation, as inspections at Duva and Kusile power stations are blocked.

Department of employment and labour inspectors assigned to inspect contractors linked to two Eskom power stations are living in fear as they receive death threats and are ordered to halt their inspections.

The employees allege the threats started in August, when they were about to begin with the overall assessment at Duva and Kusile power stations in the Mpumalanga Highveld.

One inspector, who asked not to be named fearing reprisal, told The Citizen the intimidation started soon after the provincial office cancelled their appointment without informing them.

Threats over appointments

“When we asked why the appointments were cancelled, we did not get answers.

“In the same week, I started receiving messages informing me that I must stop asking too much about the cancelled inspections,” he said.

“When I checked with my colleagues, they also told me the same thing.

“One of them said he received a phone call informing him to stop the inspection as soon as possible. We don’t know who these people are, but they know us very well.”

They have opened cases at local police stations, but no-one has been arrested in connection with the cases.

He said they also reported the intimidations to their superiors, who took no proper action.

He claimed management did not even ask what was happening, or follow up with the police.

“The only thing management did was tell us that we would be disciplined because we did not do the inspection at the two power stations.

“Last month, management wanted a report on the work, knowing very well that we did not do it,” he said.

“We reported the matter to them, but nothing was done about it.”

‘You guys are giving us problems’

The Citizen has seen some of the intimidating text messages received by the inspectors.

“What do you guys think you are doing? We have never had problems with inspectors from the department, but you guys are giving us problems that we will retaliate against. You remember that accident. So let us avoid a situation where an accident can happen to you and your colleagues one by one because that is possible, and it can happen,” one of the texts read.

Another text said: “If I receive any order from you guys, you will see. Don’t you dare try me because you don’t know what I am capable of doing?”

The Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) has accused the department of failing to support its employees.

PSA provincial representative Flip van der Walt said they previously brought the matter to the attention of the chief director of provincial operations (CDPO), but nothing was done.

“In contrast, the [provincial chief inspector] and the CDPO opted to institute multiple disciplinary processes against some affected employees.”

Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane did not respond to questions sent to him on Monday.

