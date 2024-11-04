WATCH: No load shedding expected after explosion at unit 6 of Kriel power station

The blast affected Unit 6 of the power station located in Mpumalanga. The facility has a total capacity of 3,000 MW.

Eskom has confirmed that an explosion which rocked its coal-fired Kriel Power Station will not lead to load shedding.

Explosion

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena told The Citizen the fire was extinguished on Sunday night.

“It was an oil pipe that burst but all safe now. We are still assessing the unit at Kriel.”

Mokwena said the fire will not affect the electricity generation capacity.

“We have more than enough capacity to cater for demand.”

Load shedding has remained suspended for over seven months (222 consecutive days) since 26 March 2024.

Generation recovery

Mokwena said investments in the Generation Recovery Plan have been instrumental in maintaining a stable power supply across South Africa, driving efficiencies, and achieving R13.7 billion in year-on-year diesel savings.

“On Monday, 28 October 2024, Eskom achieved a significant milestone in operational efficiency, moving closer to its goal of a 70% Energy Availability Factor (EAF) by end March 2025.

“This achievement is marked by a reduction in unplanned outages, which are measured by the Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor (UCLF) and Other Capacity Loss Factors (OCLF), to 7 299MW.

“The last time Eskom reached a comparable UCLF milestone was four years ago.

“This achievement follows Eskom’s recent milestone of delivering the longest stretch of uninterrupted power supply in five years, reaching Day 206 of load shedding suspension on Saturday, 19 October 2024,” Mokwena said.

Summer outlook

Mokwena said the reduction in unplanned outages means that more generation capacity is available to meet the country’s electricity demand.

“Additionally, it provides Eskom with the necessary capacity to conduct more planned maintenance activities, which are crucial for further improving the reliability and stability of the generation fleet.”

In August, shared its summer outlook for the period from 1 September 2024 to 31 March 2025, predicting a likely scenario of a load shedding-free summer due to structural generation improvements.

“This outlook remains unchanged,” Mokwena said

Peaking stations

Mokwena said Eskom’s strategic use of “peaking stations,” including pumped storage and open cycle gas turbines (OCGT), remains key in managing electricity demand during peak times, particularly during evening peaks (5pm to 10pm).

However Mokwena warned that while load shedding remains suspended, Eskom continues to face network overloading issues in certain local areas due to illegal connections, vandalism, meter tampering, unauthorised network operations, theft of network equipment, and purchasing electricity from unlicensed vendors.

