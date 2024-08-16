Prasa fires Zolani Matthews again with immediate effect

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has fired Zolani Matthews again, with immediate effect

The announcement comes on the back of a protracted battle between Matthews and the rail agency over his axing and his bids for reinstatement.

Last month, the Labour Court ordered that Matthews be reinstated as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the rail agency.

Termination

Prasa board chair Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo said Matthews termination of employment was in line with his contract and in the interest of Prasa and all rail passengers, as the rail agency remains focused on reopening all rail corridors and refurbishing more stations.

“PRASA has made significant progress in getting South Africa’s passenger rail service back on track, with 31 of the 40 rail corridors opened and functioning at limited capacity. The Board cannot afford to be distracted from delivering on PRASA’s core mandate of transporting commuters safely and cost-effectively.

Matthews contract payout

Nokwe-Macamo said the board had intended to reach an amicable agreement with Matthews.

“Attempts to do so failed, leaving Prasa with no choice but to terminate Mr. Matthews’ contract. In compliance with the Labour Court judgment of 1 July 2024, Prasa reinstated Mr. Matthews and paid to him the backdated remuneration as contemplated in the ruling.”

“Prasa had engaged with Mr. Matthews and his legal team to discuss the implications of the judgment and to find a settlement. However, given that the attempts to reach agreement have failed, a settlement is no longer an option. In this regard, Prasa has taken the decision to terminate Mr. Matthews’ fixed term contract,” Nokwe-Macamo said.

Nokwe-Macamo said Matthews will be paid out for the remainder of his contract.

Court battles

Prasa fired Matthews in November 2021, after eight months on the job, for a failure to disclose he also held UK citizenship and thus could not obtain top security clearance.

When Matthews challenged his dismissal, the parties entered a private arbitration process led by retired Judge Robert Nugent, who ruled in April 2022 that Matthews must be reinstated.

Last month, the Labour Court dismissed the rail operator’s bid to review and set aside Nugent’s ruling.

