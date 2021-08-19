Protests
Protests
Citizen Reporter
1 minute read
19 Aug 2021
12:05 pm

Violent riots shut down Middleburg

Citizen Reporter

Outrage over tariff hikes and the decision to cancel community meetings. Residents call for heads to roll.

Photo: Supplied

Protesters in Hlalamnandi and Mhluzi townships have led to business closures in most of Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

Local media in the area are reporting that ongoing violent protests spread to Extension 24, Rondebosch, Nasaret and Rockdale on Wednesday night.

Residents are being advised to stay home while protests continue. It’s understood that police have also closed off access with a blockade at the Cowen Ntuli and N11(Hendrina) intersection after violence erupted in the community.

Calls to fire the Muncipal Manager

Residents are reportedly outraged over municipal tariff increases and after officials decided to cancel community meetings. They’re vowing to keep Middelburg on lockdown until Municipal Manager, Advocate Bheki Khenisa, resigns.

A locally-based journalist at the scene reports that Ngwako Street leading to Mhluzi Police Station is also barricaded by rioters. Walter Sisulu, Protea Street, and the area surrounding Steve Tshwete Municipality remain peaceful for now.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

NOW READ: DA outlines its expectations for Parly inquiry into Gauteng, KZN riots

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PROTESTS

#NationalShutdown: What national shutdown?
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: SA lion glares at a nature guide - with only mesh between them
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

POLITICS

New North West premier is likely to have more than 99 problems
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

NEWS

Former SSA boss probed for 'suspicious transactions' totalling R112m
1 day ago
1 day ago


RELATED ARTICLES

PROTESTS

#NationalShutdown: What national shutdown?
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

MULTIMEDIA

WATCH: SA lion glares at a nature guide - with only mesh between them
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

POLITICS

New North West premier is likely to have more than 99 problems
10 hours ago
10 hours ago

NEWS

Former SSA boss probed for 'suspicious transactions' totalling R112m
1 day ago
1 day ago