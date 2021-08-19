Violent riots shut down Middleburg

Citizen Reporter

Protesters in Hlalamnandi and Mhluzi townships have led to business closures in most of Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

Local media in the area are reporting that ongoing violent protests spread to Extension 24, Rondebosch, Nasaret and Rockdale on Wednesday night.

Residents are being advised to stay home while protests continue. It’s understood that police have also closed off access with a blockade at the Cowen Ntuli and N11(Hendrina) intersection after violence erupted in the community.

Calls to fire the Muncipal Manager

Residents are reportedly outraged over municipal tariff increases and after officials decided to cancel community meetings. They’re vowing to keep Middelburg on lockdown until Municipal Manager, Advocate Bheki Khenisa, resigns.

A locally-based journalist at the scene reports that Ngwako Street leading to Mhluzi Police Station is also barricaded by rioters. Walter Sisulu, Protea Street, and the area surrounding Steve Tshwete Municipality remain peaceful for now.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

NOW READ: DA outlines its expectations for Parly inquiry into Gauteng, KZN riots