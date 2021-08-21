Anti-vaxxers target Groote Schuur hospital in protest

Citizen reporter

An anti-vaccination protest is currently taking place outside Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town – despite authorities reiterating that taking the Covid-19 jab remains voluntary.

A group of protesters gathered outside the hospital in support of, among other issues, heart surgeon Dr Susan Vosloo, whose anti-vaccination message was last week rejected by healthcare professionals and the Netcare healthcare group.

Netcare hospital division managing director Jacques du Plessis said in a statement that Vosloo’s comments had “grave implications” for national and global efforts to curb the pandemic, and promptly distanced the group from her controversial views.

But as time went on, it became clear there were quite a few citizens in support of her views, many of whom are brandishing posters reading phrases such as ‘We support Susan Vosloo’ ‘I’m not a lab rat’ and ‘We do not consent to medical tyranny’.

A statement released by People’s Health Movement South Africa and the Health Justice Initiative spokesperson Tinashe Njanji called on the public to show solidarity with health workers and get vaccinated.

This organisation was initially wrongly reported as being in support of the march.

“[Vaccination] decreases their burden of work. In particular, we call on everyone to ensure the elders and persons with comorbidities in our communities get vaccinated, as they are most at risk of severe disease and dying from COVID-19.

“We call on government to make public the advice it has received on mandatory vaccination from the Ministerial Advisory Council or any other advice on vaccination to increase transparency and decrease uncertainty around this issue,” they added.

One protester told an SABC journalist earlier the vaccine could not be approved by any department because it was “dangerous”, and that it was important that South Africa took a stance against the incumbent mandatory Covid-19 vaccination of children.

She said more children died of flu than the “supposed Covid virus”, and questioned why children were required to wear masks.

In anticipation of the protest, the University of Cape Town’s health sciences faculty released a scathing statement, saying the Groote Schuur hospital being a site for the demonstration was a “disappointing development”, and reflected “a deep respect for the work done” at the hospital.

“The Faculty of Health Sciences places on record that the targeting of Groote Schuur Hospital represents a serious challenge to an institution and health facility which has become an icon of collaborative management of a complex health challenge”.

The City of Cape Town said it was aware of the protest, and implored participants to “act responsibly, to wear their masks and practice social distancing”.

In terms of the Regulations issued under the Disaster Management Act.



The South African Police Service is the primary agency responsible for enforcing lockdown regulations, and ensuring public order. The City acts in support of SAPS.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) August 21, 2021

However, many of the anti-vaxxers are also against wearing masks, with many deciding to go mask-free. Police are keeping a close eye at the scene.

Disaster Management Act regulations under the current adjusted lockdown level 3 indicate that gatherings are limited to 100 people.

Residents were told to report any instances of non-compliance to Covid-19 regulations to the police directly.

