Truck drivers protest: N3 traffic backed up by kilometres in both directions

The N3 highway is being blocked by truck drivers in both directions near Montrose, in the Free State. The drivers are reportedly unhappy about foreign drivers working in South Africa.

The N3 Toll Concession tweeted that the road has been closed and there is a traffic backlog between Harrismith and Van Reenen’s Pass.

09h51 26/10 #N3TrafficUpdate: #Obstruction reported at N3-7X Km 13 near #Montrose. The road is currently closed. Traffic backlog reported between #VanReenen and #Harrismith. Cars are diverted at Frere I/C 194 to Ladysmith via R103. Please exercise caution.— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) October 26, 2021

According to Arrive Alive, the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) and South African Police Service (Saps) are diverting traffic travelling towards Gauteng at Bergville Interchange. Cars are also being diverted at Frere Interchange.

According to reports, about 30 truck drivers earlier on Tuesday stopped their trucks on both sides of the N3, preventing any traffic from passing. Traffic is backed up by more than a kilometre in both directions.

Last night the ATDF blocked the N3 just after Montrose before Harrismith. We hope that this is not a sign of the start of violence… again… Truck drivers and truck operators have already had to contend with so much this year… pic.twitter.com/tWSaI6btCl— FOCUS on Transport (@FOCUSmagSA) October 26, 2021

The N3 Toll Concession urged motorists to delay travelling on the highway between Tugela Plaza and Harrismith.

Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele told News24 that the truck drivers are demanding to see Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

“Their main grievance is foreign truck drivers being allowed to drive trucks in the country. The drivers are peaceful and just standing around. No acts of violence have been reported,” Makhele said.

Tuesday’s protest on the N3 comes after truck drivers in the Eastern Cape were prevented from driving on the N9 and N10 highways outside Middelburg.

Mbalula met with the protesting truck drivers on Monday and accepted their memorandum of demands.

Mbalula and the truck drivers agreed to set up a technical team that will engage with government on the issues that the drivers are facing. The technical team also agreed to report back within seven working days.

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell