Gauteng paramedics to march after violent attacks on EMS personnel

Members of the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are expected to participate in a 3km walk on Friday, in the Ekurhuleni, following a number of attacks against paramedics in the province.

The Gauteng Department of Health has reported a number of incidents recently.

On Tuesday morning, paramedics were attacked at gunpoint in Reiger Park, Boksburg while responding to a call where a woman was in active labour.

The crew was robbed by three men at gunpoint, who made off with their cellphones and wallets. The robbers also took the ambulance keys.

A second incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, where a crew was attending a medical call in Eesterus, Tshwane east.

They were similarly robbed of their cellphones, including a department-issued one. The crew is said to have escaped unharmed and managed to deliver the patient to hospital.

“Attacks on paramedics and EMS resources is simply unacceptable. We are appealing to communities to work with us to protect EMS personnel,” says MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi.

Mokgethi has commended the EMS team, saying that despite the trauma experienced by the crew, they still managed to assist both the mother and child and transport them to hospital for medical assistance.

Compiled by Karabo Mashaba.