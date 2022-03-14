WATCH: UniZulu students up in arms over crime wave at accommodation facilties

Citizen Reporter

University of Zululand (UniZulu) students are currently protesting at the KwaDlangezwa campus to implore the institution to beef up security.

This comes after a spate of criminal activities at off-campus accommodation facilities, Zululand Observer reports.

Demonstrations reportedly began on Sunday night, with angry students saying they were fed-up with being victims of crime.

Windows were broken and tyres burned.

UniZulu Student Representative Council (SRC) president Nkosiyapha Dumisa told the publication a student was allegedly killed and others sexually harassed in their cottages last week.

A group of suspects called “amadabuka” have allegedly been terrorising students since 2019.

UniZulu students say the chaos currently taking place on campus was triggered by a statement issued by the university denying allegations of crime.

The university released a statement on Sunday noting “fake reports” of it doing nothing about the alleged attacks and rapes.

“The University wishes to put on record that it has adopted a zero tolerance approach towards violence and criminal behvaviour.”

UniZulu said it had enlisted police and public order policing members to follow up on all crime incidents.

The institution explained it had no legal authority to police beyond its premises, and has sourced additional accommodation off campus from service providers.

The university also said KwaDlangezwa has been identified as a crime hotspot, with students being seen as “easy prey”.

“The University objects the fake news from faceless individuals.”

Dumisa said a meeting was due to take place with university management on Monday, to discuss how to find resolutions.

NOW READ: Durban University of Technology details damage after a week of attacks

Edited by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Zululand Observer’s website, by Wellington Makwakwa. Read the original article here.