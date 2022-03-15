Numsa hands over memorandum during Comair ‘crash landing’ protest￼

Lethabo Malatsi

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) picketed outside the offices of Comair on Tuesday, demanding the removal of Chief Executive Officer Glenn Orsmond.

This comes after the airline was grounded indefinitely by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) due to safety concerns, and the unfair treatment at the airline.

Numsa granted the CEO with a memorandum, which was read by Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, during the protest.

They voiced the lack of confidence they have in Glenn Orsmond.

The Comair workers are aggrieved by the loss of jobs; and how overworked and underpaid they are since the 10 years of Glenn Osmond’s leadership at Comair.

Numsa spokesperson Hlubi reiterated the disdain treatment of workers by Orsmond; and how the staff had to give up pension funds and benefits just to accommodate the airline.

The memorandum addressed the amount of pressure the workers are objected to; and having to do work that isn’t assigned to them.

It is alleged Glenn Orsmond has been training non-trained workers from Mango and other airlines to replace Comair workers for cheap labour.

Picture: Michel Bega

ALSO READ: Numsa to picket outside Comair office to demand removal of CEO

Demands

Numsa demands for Orsmond to resign or to be removed by the board; also for the company to stop cutting worker’s salaries.

Glenn Orsmond’s response

“We need to be back into the sky, to protect our jobs,” he said.

“You’ll sort me out later,” he concluded.

He was remorseful when given a chance to briefly address the protesters. However, he did not emphasise much of his removal as the CEO.

There could be a possibility for Comair to resume work tomorrow, 16 March, after being grounded by Sacaa.

Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond addresses members of Numsa outside the Comair offices in Kempton Park, 15 March 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

(Numsa) members march to Comair offices, demanding the board remove Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond. Picture: Michel Bega

Picture: Michel Bega

Grounded

It was initially grounded for 24 hours on Saturday, 13 March, pending resolution of what the regulator referred to as ‘safety’ issues.

Comair’s initial 24-hour grounding gave the operator an opportunity to address concerns.

“The suspension follows the visit by the SACAA to the Operator to investigate and determine the cause of a spate of occurrences affecting a concerning number of flights operated by Kulula.com and BA Comair.”

Additional information by Hein Kaiser

NOW READ: Thousands stranded as aviation authority grounds Comair indefinitely