Pics: Violent Tembisa protests will cost millions in damages

Local authorities have estimated that the violent protests in Tembisa will cost millions in damages.

They were assessing the area following the demonstrations, which also resulted in four people being killed.

Protestors went on the rampage this week, blocking several roads with rocks and burning tyres over service delivery shortfalls.

An Ekurhuleni Municipality Customer Care Centre, a power substation including municipal and private vehicles, were set alight during the violent protest.

The Tembisa community is demanding that Mayor Tania Campbell address their grievances in person.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa says they are assessing the damages caused by the shutdown.

“We are just looking at the devastating state of what transpired. Furthermore, inspections will be conducted in relation to the municipal buildings that were set alight.”

At the same time, the City of Ekurhuleni says it is trying to restore electricity to some parts of Tembisa after a substation was torched, plunging the township and areas into darkness.

“While the city is aware of the current situation regarding the power in the area, unfortunately, our technicians are unable to attend to the problem as the situation in the township remains volatile, putting their lives at risk.”

“The city commits to attend to the outage as soon as the situation on the ground becomes stable and the safety of the workers can be guaranteed,” it said.

Areas that have been affected by the outage include parts of Tembisa 1, Clayville, Olifantsfontein, Winnie Mandela and Birch Acres Extension 23 to 35.

Meanwhile, Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Lebogang Maile, is expected to visit Tembisa on Wednesday.

Maile will use the visit to solicit the underlying reasons that triggered the protest, undertake a site visit to torched public infrastructure and extend condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the mayhem.

He will be accompanied by senior officials and local councillors.

