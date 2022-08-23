National shutdown: Here’s what you need to know

Faizel Patel

Several areas across various cities in South Africa are expected to be affected by the national shutdown on Wednesday.

Trade union federation Cosatu, a key labour ally of the African National Congress (ANC) is planning to bring the country to a standstill.

It says members are ready to take to the streets against the rising costs of fuel and food and the continuous power cuts

The union has outlined its plans to bring the economy to a standstill in a bid to get the government to acknowledge the socio-economic crisis facing millions of South Africans.

However, Cosatu is not alone in its mass protest action across the country.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions’ (Saftu) national shutdown is also set to go ahead on Wednesday in six provinces where Saftu and its allies will strike to “defend and advance the socio-economic interests of workers and the working class at large”.

Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and the Free State are among the provinces where protests are expected to take place.

“National Shutdown” was trending on Twitter on Monday and Tuesday.

Other organizations are also expected to embark on mass protest across the country in their individual capacities.

The Social Youth Movement share a tweet saying it also supports the national shutdown.

Campaign Coordinator Zaki Mamdoo tweeted: “The current status quo is unjust and is upheld and maintained through the exclusion, exploitation and oppression of millions. The free, prosperous, just and sustainable world we want to live in will not be handed to us. We must mobilise and fight for it.”

The free, prosperous, just and sustainable world we want to live in will not be handed to us. We must mobilise and fight for it✊✊✊#NationalShutdown

The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) says it will also be joining the national shutdown of South Africa.

“TAC joins Trade Union Federations, other progressive forces & the country at large in a national shutdown protest. We firmly stand with the working class & other civil society organisations that will participate in the mass action on the 24th.”

TAC joins Trade Union Federations, other progressive forces & the country at large in a national shutdown protest. We firmly stand with the working class & other civil society organisations that will be taking part in the mass action on the 24th. #NationalShutdown #TAC #Asijiki

Cosatu’s planned mass protests will affect these cities.

While many are gearing up for the national shutdown, political analyst Andre Duvenhage says the mass protest may not bode well for the economy.

Duvenhage told The Citizen, the economy was in crisis and embarking on these types of strikes would destabilise the country even more.

“Can’t they see the implication of this? This is absolutely irresponsible, with political motives behind it.”

Duvenhage said if the ANC failed to act on the unions’ requests, it would confirm the perception and reality that the ANC cannot govern the country.

