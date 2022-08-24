National shutdown gets off to a slow start in Tshwane

Faizel Patel

The chairperson of Cosatu, Amos Monyela, says the African National Congress (ANC) has shortcomings when it comes to addressing the challenging and difficult economic climate in the country.

National Shutdown

It’s business as usual in some parts of the country, including in the City of Tshwane, despite calls for a national shutdown. Many roads in Gauteng were busy but largely absent of taxis transporting passengers to work.

#NationalShutdown Burgers Park in Tshwane largely empty ahead of todays mass national shutdown. Unions and members will be marching from here to the Union Buildings @FaizelPatel143 pic.twitter.com/BwyUKXIgd6— The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) August 24, 2022

On Tuesday, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) made it clear it will not be part of the protest.

“Despite numerous requests to participate in the national shutdown, Santaco will not participate in the planned national shutdown,” it said.

In Tshwane, there was a heavy police presence and empty taxis lined the roads as drivers waited for passengers, an indication that many have decided to stay at home.

Two of the country’s largest trade union federations, Cosatu and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), have put their differences aside and vowed to bring the country to a standstill over the increasing cost of living.

Monyela told The Citizen while the ANC has not failed the people of South Africa, it does have shortcomings that must be addressed.

“The ANC government has achieved a lot of things. There are some shortcomings as we know, the majority of our people are now living in poverty and if you trace it back, it is also affected by international balance of forces and international situation,” he said.

‘Neo-liberal austerity measures’

Monyela, however, says there are certain areas where the ANC has not lived up to the expectations of the people.

“There are areas where the ANC has not done what it was supposed to have done. For example, the ANC is implementing neo-liberal austerity measures which affect the working class and the poor.”

“So when you implement new liberal austerity measures, it means you can’t budget from social spending and when you can’t budget from social spending, those who are affected by the budget cuts on social spending are the working class and the poor,” said Monyela.

Monyela says the ANC must deal with these shortcomings and ensure a more viable economy that assists the poor and working class.

#NationalShutdown The front of the March by members of Cosatu in Tshwane. @FaizelPatel143 pic.twitter.com/SERByunmUz— The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) August 24, 2022

