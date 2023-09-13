WATCH: Tshwane water truck torched amid protests

The vehicles were torched outside the Princess Park Depot along Nana Sita (westbound) Charlotte Maxeke and Es’kia Mphahlele streets.

Striking City of Tshwane employees have torched two of the city’s vehicles, leaving employees injured during an ambush on Wednesday.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the vehicle were torched outside the Princess Park Depot along Nana Sita (westbound) Charlotte Maxeke and Es’kia Mphahlele streets.

“The water truck which belongs to the city had just drawn water from the depot for delivery at some Region 4 informal settlements when it was set alight. The driver was physically assaulted and managed to escape. Fortunately, he didn’t sustain serious injuries.

“The bakkie, which was also torched along the same precinct as the truck, belongs to the city’s Asset Protection Monitoring Unit. Two members were injured and taken to hospital. The members are responsible for the protection of the city’s assets such as the depots and substations. At the time of their ambush they were busy monitoring the depots,” Bokaba said.

Municipal workers in the City of Tshwane downed tools in July in a dispute over salary increases. This despite the municipality being granted an interdict by the Labour Court.

This week, the South African Local Government Bargaining Council (SALGBC) rejected the city’s application to be exempted from implementing the wage agreement reached in 2021.

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has since confirmed that the metro would challenge SALGBC’s decision.

“Having reviewed [SALGBC] decision, we have decided to take it on review at the Labour Court. As much as the bargaining council admits Tshwane is in financial distress, and we are in very difficult position when it comes to paying increases, it declined our decision.

“We believe there are grounds for review of this decision in the best interests of the residents of Tshwane. We trust that law and order in these circumstances will be maintained,” Brink said.

