Traffic: Youth Unemployment march to disrupt Tshwane

By Cheryl Kahla

Tshwane residents are advised of significant traffic disruptions as ‘Step Into the New Era’ take to the streets today.

The primary objective of the march is to bring attention to the issue of youth unemployment.

Youth unemployment march

The march will focus on specific companies which have ceased advertising job opportunities and training programs on social media.

The companies under scrutiny are:

BMW,

Nissan,

Feltex,

SAB.

The march will begin at 10am and is estimated to end at 2pm. Thus, residents and motorists should seek alternate routes.

Youth Unemployment march objective

Step Into the New Era, the organisation behind the protest, is voicing concern over companies such as BMW, Nissan, Feltex, and SAB.

These companies have allegedly stopped advertising job opportunities and training programs.

The marchers will gather at Ernest Oppenheimer Street next to the Total Garage Rosslyn Industrial in Pretoria.

Traffic disruptions

The route includes stops at Nissan SA plant Rosslyn, Feeltex Auto Trim, BMW plant gate 1, and SAB, before looping back to Ernest Oppenheimer Street using R566.

Affected streets include:

Frans Du Toit Street

Ernest Oppenheimer Street

Hornsnek Street

Martinus Street

Hendrick Van Dier Bijl Street

Stefaan Viljoen Street

Hardie Muller Street

Alternative routes:

Tshwane Metro Police officers will monitor the march and all affected streets.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes:

Greyling Street

Van Eden Acres Street

Potgieter Street

Henrico Street

Brester Street

By taking note of the affected streets and planned alternative routes, residents can avoid unnecessary delays.

