Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi offered the gift of hope to thousands of unemployed youth yesterday when he handed over appointment letters for government jobs. Orlando Stadium in Soweto drew tens of thousands of hopefuls for Lesufi’s mass labour initiative “Nasi Ispani” (here’s a job). Gauteng job seekers were last month invited to apply for available jobs under the provincial government. Despite only 8 000 advertised posts, over 1.2 million applications were received. The provincial government yesterday handed over 6 000 appointment letters to young people to be trained as solar technicians in partnership with the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services...

The provincial government yesterday handed over 6 000 appointment letters to young people to be trained as solar technicians in partnership with the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority, and further appointed 40 000 young people between the ages of 18 and 35 as part of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI).

Lesufi said the solar technician trainees would receive a stipend of R7 000 per month and would be placed in different industries for employment after undergoing training.

He said those who wanted to start their own businesses would be assisted and funded.

This group of trainees was set to undergo induction in August and start training on 1 September in various institutions.

While this came against a backdrop of a 34.3% official unemployment rate in Gauteng, the posts ranged from crime prevention wardens, drivers, cleaners, office admin, groundsmen and health practitioners to managerial and advisory posts.

An excited Venolia Sehlola from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, said she was pleased there was feedback. She had applied for the solar technician programme.

“I am really happy they eventually got back to me. I have been applying and not receiving any offers. I have been studying electrical engineering at Tshwane South College and getting this job opportunity is a great deal for me.

“Looking for a job has not been easy. So, this opportunity will give me a platform to learn more and it will add on work experience when looking for more work.”

Joseph Mashimpye from Wadeville, Benoni, said this was a terrific opportunity as he had studied business management in school and hoped he would be able to start his own business after the programme.

“As a fresh graduate from school, I was unemployed so I think this will be a great start in my journey to learn and start my own business,” he said.

“I am truly excited for what lies ahead and we appreciate the premier.”

Addressing the country’s unemployment woes, Lesufi said the provincial government had declared war against unemployment and poverty in Gauteng.

He said it was time to act and show those who opposed them in employing young people that they were wrong.

“We have no time to play in Gauteng. People need jobs, they do not care who you are, they just want to be employed,” he said

“We did not want to hand over these appointment letters in corners because people can take those letters and give them to their friends. We want to give it here in the open to everyone.”

Lesufi said the time to depend on handouts and food parcels was over, and people wanted jobs.

“This month we are planning to advertise 6 000 jobs for data capturers. We are moving from paper to digital, and we are looking for 6 000 young people to change this. We want you all to work hard, make us proud and deliver to your people,” he said.