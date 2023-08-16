City of Tshwane fires ‘ring leaders’ behind unprotected and unlawful strike

This brings the total to 100 employees that have been fired since the strike started on 28th July 2023.

The City of Tshwane has dismissed seven shop stewards they claim were the ‘ring leaders’ behind the recent unlawful and unprotected strike in the city.

Workers are protesting over wage increases.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said six are shop stewards based at the city’s Middestad Building in the CBD. The seventh, based in Region 4, was dismissed for intimidation.

“The shop stewards, after receiving letters of intention for their dismissal, embarked on a pushback by trashing the corridors of the Middestad Building with litter.

“So far, a total of 100 employees have been dismissed since the beginning of the strike action three weeks ago for either participating in the unlawful strike or for intimidating their colleagues.

More dismissal letters

Bokaba said more letters of intention to dismiss were being processed.

“The city has intensified the identification of the intimidators, who have now desperately resorted to wearing balaclavas, hats, caps, and shades to disguise their identity. Yesterday, five employees based in Region 6, travelling in a convoy of five vehicles, drove to the Waltloo Electricity Depot and intimidated workers who were on duty.

“Four of the five employees were successfully identified and confirmed to be members of the trade union SAMWU. The city has resolved to arrest the intimidators and has encouraged employees who have been intimidated to consider laying criminal charges against their intimidators,” he said.

Labour Court

The city’s urgent application to the Labour Court for contempt was dismissed on Monday on the grounds the matter was not urgent, and not on the merits.

Bokaba said the ruling has no bearing on the interim interdict granted to the city on 28 July.

“The interdict remains intact. The court declared the strike unlawful and unprotected and barred employees from intimidating their fellow colleagues and directed them to refrain from damaging the city’s property and any private or public property,” Bokaba said

Bokaba said the city would continue to clamp down on those “hellbent on destabilising the institution.”

