By Brian Sokutu

19 Nov 2024

05:30 am

R37.2bn set aside to steer Gauteng economy towards growth

Government has allocated R22 billion towards expanding the existing infrastructure and providing new assets to grow its economy.

Lebogang Maile

Gauteng MEC for Economic Development and Finance Lebogang Maile speaks at the Africa Investment Summit. Picture: X

In driving Gauteng’s economy, the provincial government has set aside R37.2 billion for infrastructure maintenance and development in the medium-term expenditure framework.

This was revealed by economic development MEC Lebogang Maile during his address at the Africa investment summit in Pretoria yesterday.

Gauteng economy benefits

Maile said planning for a growing population was paramount. Government has allocated R22 billion towards expanding the existing infrastructure and providing new assets.

This, he said, was in response to an increase in demand for services of a growing population – now standing at 15.1 million.

“What is especially significant about the population of Gauteng is that it significantly comprises of young people, which experienced a total growth rate of 58.2% between 1996 and 2024.

“This can be attributed to Gauteng’s status as the economic hub of South Africa – attracting young people for employment and educational opportunities.

“We recognise that economic growth and development – including our ability to attract investments – is dependent on a functional infrastructure,” he said.

ALSO READ: Joburg plans to ease housing crisis with mega projects and acquisitions

Hope that projects will lead to growth

Multimillion-rand infrastructure projects underway include the expansion of the OR Tambo International Airport precinct, the developing of the City of Joburg’s alternative waste treatment technology project, aimed at utilising the amount of waste that is sent to landfill sites.

This would generate about 25 megawatts of energy from municipal solid waste material.

Others are the West Rand mega-Agri park, the Merafong bioenergy park, the Vlakfontein reservoir, the largest cylindrical post-tensioned reservoir in the country and the construction of Automotive Industry Development Centre inland port aimed at assisting the automotive industry to overcome current logistics inefficiencies.

ALSO READ: Lebogang Maile’s office refutes Bosa’s R3 million ‘spaza shop’ claims

economy Gauteng investment Lebogang Maile SA economy

