R573 Moloto Road: Deathtrap or bad drivers?

Although government is spending billions of rands on improving the infamous “killer” R573 Moloto Road, experts say that driver behaviour is just as much to blame for the horrific death toll on the road.

And unless cops are deployed regularly along the road to crack down on reckless driving and unlicensed drivers, more people will die.

Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga yesterday announced a three-part intervention aimed at enhancing road safety and reducing fatalities on the road, which stretches between Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

The South African National Roads Agency’s project manager in Limpopo, Lawrence Chauke, said it would include educating local motorists and residents on road safety.

Sections of the road

On the road from Gauteng to Limpopo, the minister said there was a “cattle creep” bridge in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, that allows the animals to walk under the road without causing a traffic hazard.

On the third section in Limpopo, Chauke revealed what the entire Moloto Road would look like, based on one of the completed phases under his section.

There would be pavements, walkways for pedestrians, bus shelters, stormwater drainage, which would also work as cattle creeps, and street lighting.

Chauke noted that this followed comprehensive research examining the relationship between road congestion and accidents, with input from various stakeholders.

According to Leo Consulting’s resident engineer Bawinile Dlamini, the research delved into the root causes of the unprecedented number of accidents on the stretch of road, prompting urgent action.

“Driver behaviour in South Africa has been a major problem for a very long time. Previous research revealed that 70% of accidents are due to behaviour rather than infrastructure,” she said.

“An analysis of the data unveiled the majority of accidents were attributed to human behaviour, including reckless driving, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal U-turns in the area.”

Dlamini said the finding underscored the need for targeted interventions to promote safer behaviour among motorists while improving infrastructure to create a safer road.

The research emphasised the importance of “enhancing law enforcement efforts to deter reckless driving”.

Traffic bottlenecks

Also, it was found there was a need to alleviate traffic bottlenecks. “Widening lanes, constructing bypasses and implementing traffic management systems were among the suggested measures to reduce congestion and enhance traffic flow, thereby minimising the likelihood of accidents.”

Dlamini said that traffic congestion was caused by a large number of buses travelling to and from Pretoria for work due to high unemployment in the area.

“Furthermore, the research highlighted the significance of public awareness campaigns aimed at educating motorists about the consequences of reckless driving and promoting responsible behaviour behind the wheel,” she added.

“Collaborative efforts between government agencies, community organisations and educational institutions were recommended to amplify the impact of these initiatives.”

Chauke said that “with lives at stake and the safety of road users hanging in the balance”, they were determined to implement measures that would make Moloto Road safer for all. He said that the scopes for the road were clear – two lanes to Pretoria and another two to Marble Hall.

“We have added a barrier in between to avoid motorists doing unprecedented U-turns which have caused a lot of accidents.

“The geometric design included roundabouts so drivers slowed down from time to time and kept to the speed limit, and were not tempted to drive at 120km/h in an 80km/h lane,” Chauke added.