Rand Water blames municipalities for water crisis in Gauteng

Rand Water has thrown Gauteng’s municipalities under the bus saying they must do a better job of managing supply to customers to avoid the taps running dry in the province.

The utility implemented level two restrictions earlier this month to help conserve the precious resource in the province, which has seen levels drop due to demand and consumption.

Urgent measures

On Monday, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu committed to increase the bulk allocation to the Rand Water system.

The decision forms part of emergency measures to address shortages in Gauteng metros, district and local municipalities.

Mchunu said the measure is for a period of nine months, while the department seeks more permanent solutions to increased usage and management.

No shortage of water

Rand Water Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo told SAfm that there is no shortage, despite the heatwave which has forced resident to consumer more.

“The problem is not the Vaal Dam, the Vaal Dam has enough. We are supplying water to municipalities, but we are supplying over and above what we normally supply.”

On Monday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also said Gauteng does not have a water crisis.

“The nefarious agenda to privatise Eskom by compromising its capacity to continuously supply electricity also directly impacts the country’s supply.”

Maroo also denied Rand Water does not have the capacity to supply more of the precious resource to municipalities.

“We do have the capacity, we just have to encourage municipalities to manage the usage from their side.”

Wastage

She blamed leaks and wastage of water for the restrictions in the province.

“We are talking about over 40% being lost to leaks, that tells you that there is a problem… the consumption goes high and if you add the leaks that I am mentioning, that seem to be a problem. We are able to supply, but we are experiencing the loss in terms of leaks.”

According to Rand Water, the utility currently abstracts 4 400 mega litres of water, and has already exceeded this allocation by over 1 600 megalitres since the beginning of spring.

