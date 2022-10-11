Level 2 water restrictions – What you need to know

Faizel Patel

As Rand Water continues to implement level two restrictions, Gauteng residents have been urged to reduce their consumption to allow for critically low reservoirs and towers to be replenished.

The utility implemented the restrictions last week to help conserve the precious resource in the province, which has seen levels drop due to demand and consumption.

Deliberate power cuts by Eskom have also hampered the pumping of much-needed water in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, and some areas have seen taps run dry.

Restrictions

Speaking to The Citizen, spokesperson for Rand Water Makenosi Maroo said the restrictions apply to the entire provinces including Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni without any exemptions.

“Each area will have a reservoir that feeds that specific area. So, depending on the consumption of the people living in that area, the municipality will decide.”

“We are restricting the pressure which is about 30%, so the municipality will make a decision based on the reservoirs to say for example in Tshwane a specific area is consuming too much water, they would have those restrictions, then they would monitor the reservoir and move to another area and just observe if there is too much consumption then they would put in the restriction,” said Maroo.

#waterconservation #RandWater #WaterWise #reduceconsumption

The increasing demand made on existing water supplies by ever-growing populations is of concern. We are in this together – saving water is a team effort and requires all of us to do our part! Don't use more than you need pic.twitter.com/24WFbcmr3j— Rand Water (@Rand_Water) October 10, 2022

“If the consumption is way too high, then there would be that intermittent restriction that you will not have water for specific hours and if we are conserving water as an area then we will continue to have water,” she added.

Policing abuse

Maroo said abuse during the restrictions is policed by the specific municipalities in the Gauteng province.

“As Rand Water, we are a bulk water supplier, we supply municipalities. So, municipalities are the ones who are supposed to be enforcing because they have the water meters. They supposed to know which household is using how much. Each municipality of responsible for their areas.”

Stage 2 water restrictions mean:

No irrigation or watering of gardens with a hosepipe or irrigation systems.

No using of a hosepipe to clean driveways or patios.

No washing of vehicles with a hosepipe.

No filling or topping up of swimming pools or water features.

#WaterRestrictions in Tshwane.



Remember to use water sparingly at all times. pic.twitter.com/kLYwM4raCY— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) October 11, 2022

Fines

Those who do not comply with the stringent restriction could face hefty fines and penalties for wastage.

The various municipalities in the Gauteng disseminate the levels at their reservoirs through press releases, social media, television and radio communications.

Thank you ???? for doing you part to save water. Please report leaks???? to the call centre on:

☎️0860 543 000

????Call.Centre@ekurhuleni.gov.za

????My CoE App

– Tweet to @CoE_Call_Centre#SaveWater pic.twitter.com/MWME5JnFFr— CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) October 11, 2022

