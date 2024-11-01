Road closures for Soweto Marathon and Chiefs-Sundowns date at FNB Stadium
Various roads will be closed on Saturday and Sunday as Nasrec and FNB Stadium host two major sporting events.
Scenes from the 2023 Soweto Marathon. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Soweto will be a congested sporting mecca this weekend.
Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday’s Soweto Marathon, while the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) warned of a clash with football fans on Saturday.
The collection of race packs for the marathon concludes on Saturday, with the CoJ asking that they be completed long before Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns kickoff at 6pm at FNB Stadium.
Heatwave expected
The marathon is anticipating roughly 23,000 participants, with the Carling Black Label Cup quarter-final expecting close to a 90,000 capacity turnout.
On Saturday, the Soweto Highway will be closed between the N1 offramp and the FNB Stadium, with JMPD having 150 officers on duty in and around the stadium.
ALSO READ: ‘Arrive early’: Organisers warn Soweto Marathon runners about congestion
For the marathon, CoJ said it has 1,800 volunteers to assist with logistics and the numerous water points around the mazy routes.
Nature will add an extra element, with weather warnings issued for Saturday and Sunday as temperatures are expected to hover in the mid-thirties.
Soweto Marathon road closures
The marathon has three distances with three routes and three staggered starting times.
The 42km marathon begins at 5.30am, the 21km race starts at 6.30am, while the 10km jog starts at 7.30am.
“Residents and members of the public are urged to exercise caution and patience for the duration of the race,” requested JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.
The following roads will be closed between 4am and 5pm on Sunday:
- Nasrec
- Riverlea
- Orlando
- Diepkloof
- Pimville
- Rockville
- Jabulani
- Central Western Jabavu
- Mofolo
- Dube
- Kliptown
- Pennyville
- Aeroton
ALSO READ: Gauteng heatwave: Residents warned to stay out of the sun this weekend
Major roads being used to accommodate the runners include:
- Soweto Highway
- Randshow Road
- Nasrec Road
- Chris Hani Road
- Modjaji Street
- Klipspruit Valley Road
- Union Road
- Koma Road
- Elias Motsoaledi Road
- Mphuti Street
- Machaba Drive
- Mzilikazi Street
- Mncube Drive
- Mtipa Street
- Kumalo Main Road
- Vilakazi Street
- Armitage Street
- Martha Louw Street
- Mooki Street
- Main Road
- New Canada Road
- Main Reef Road
- Nasrec Road
NOW READ: Chiefs’ Nabi – we are confident
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.