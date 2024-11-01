Road closures for Soweto Marathon and Chiefs-Sundowns date at FNB Stadium

Various roads will be closed on Saturday and Sunday as Nasrec and FNB Stadium host two major sporting events.

Scenes from the 2023 Soweto Marathon. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Soweto will be a congested sporting mecca this weekend.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday’s Soweto Marathon, while the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) warned of a clash with football fans on Saturday.

The collection of race packs for the marathon concludes on Saturday, with the CoJ asking that they be completed long before Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns kickoff at 6pm at FNB Stadium.

Heatwave expected

The marathon is anticipating roughly 23,000 participants, with the Carling Black Label Cup quarter-final expecting close to a 90,000 capacity turnout.

On Saturday, the Soweto Highway will be closed between the N1 offramp and the FNB Stadium, with JMPD having 150 officers on duty in and around the stadium.

For the marathon, CoJ said it has 1,800 volunteers to assist with logistics and the numerous water points around the mazy routes.

Nature will add an extra element, with weather warnings issued for Saturday and Sunday as temperatures are expected to hover in the mid-thirties.

Soweto Marathon road closures

The marathon has three distances with three routes and three staggered starting times.

The 42km marathon begins at 5.30am, the 21km race starts at 6.30am, while the 10km jog starts at 7.30am.

“Residents and members of the public are urged to exercise caution and patience for the duration of the race,” requested JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

The following roads will be closed between 4am and 5pm on Sunday:

Nasrec

Riverlea

Orlando

Diepkloof

Pimville

Rockville

Jabulani

Central Western Jabavu

Mofolo

Dube

Kliptown

Pennyville

Aeroton

Major roads being used to accommodate the runners include:

Soweto Highway

Randshow Road

Nasrec Road

Chris Hani Road

Modjaji Street

Klipspruit Valley Road

Union Road

Koma Road

Elias Motsoaledi Road

Mphuti Street

Machaba Drive

Mzilikazi Street

Mncube Drive

Mtipa Street

Kumalo Main Road

Vilakazi Street

Armitage Street

Martha Louw Street

Mooki Street

Main Road

New Canada Road

Main Reef Road

Nasrec Road

