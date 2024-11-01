Gauteng heatwave: Residents warned to stay out of the sun this weekend

Johannesburg Emergency Services has noted the heatwave and will be on high alert

The mercury is expected to hit the high thirties in some areas. Picture: iStock

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for a heatwave across several parts of the province.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said extremely hot temperatures are expected in several provinces during the weekend.

“Heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Free State, except the western and southern parts, and the eastern parts of the North West from Saturday (2 November 2024) until Monday.”

Mercury

The mercury is expected to hit the high thirties in some areas.

Temperatures in Johannesburg are forecast to start off at a minimum of 17°C becoming very hot and reaching a high of 35°C on Sunday.

Pretoria is also expected to be hot with scorching temperatures starting with a minimum of 20°C becoming very hot and reaching a high of 38°C on Sunday.

Saws also warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of both Free State and North West, as well as Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Emergency Services

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) has taken note of the heatwave conditions.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to take precautions.

“Extremely hot temperatures expected in most parts of the City of Johannesburg over this weekend. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, drink lots of water and stay away from direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm in the afternoon.

“Those who are working directly in the sunlight are urged to take regular breaks and the elderly who are on medication to stay in cool areas because exposure to this extremely hot temperatures can lead to heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke,“ Mulaudzi said.

Alert

Mulaudzi said they will remain on high alert for any eventuality during the scorching weather conditions.

“When the temperatures are extremely high, humans’ ability to cool their bodies through sweating is reduced.

“This can be a real threat that leads to hyperthermia. In an extremely hot environment, the most serious health and safety concern is heat stroke. Heat stroke can be fatal if medical attention is not available immediately.”

Tips and advice to survive the heatwave.

Avoid direct sunlight by wearing a hat and using sunscreen.

Do not leave children or pets in parked locked vehicles.

Stay in or under the shade.

Drink lots of water or fluids to prevent dehydration.

Take frequent breaks if you are working outdoors.

Avoid alcoholic, caffeinated or carbonated drinks.

For those who will be tempted to swim to cool off the heat, here are some of the safety tips

Swimming pools should be covered with a safety net all the time while not in use

Install a fence around a swimming pool.

The fence around the swimming pool should be high enough to prevent children from climbing over it and it must always be locked if not in use.

Use your local municipal swimming pools which have lifeguards on site.

“Stay safe around water during this period of heat wave, for any life-threatening emergencies immediately call our Emergency Services Call Centre on 011 375 5911,” Mulaudzi said.

