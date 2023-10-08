SA calls for immediate cessation of violence between Israel and Palestine

The conflict between Israel and Palestine is the bloodiest escalation in decades

South Africa has called for the immediate cessation of violence, restraint, and peace between Israel and Palestine

The conflict’s bloodiest escalation in decades saw Hamas launch a large-scale surprise attack against Israel on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets from Gaza as Israel retaliated with devastating air strikes.

The attacks left at least 250 Israelis dead with more than 300 Gazans killed and nearly 2 000 wounded in Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Cessation of violence

In a statement, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has called fighting between Israel and Palestine to stop.

“South Africa expresses its grave concern over the recent devastating escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The new conflagration has arisen from the continued illegal occupation of Palestine land, continued settlement expansion, desecration of the Al Aqsa Mosque and Christian holy sites, and ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people.

“The region is in desperate need of a credible peace process that delivers on the calls of a plethora of previous UN resolutions for a two-state solution and a just and comprehensive peace between Israel and Palestine,” Dirco said.

Pandor’s visit postponed

Dirco said UN resolutions and international law matter.

“The international community cannot avoid its duty to act, and together, we must shoulder the responsibility to remove obstacles to peace and any violations of international law.

“Violence, killings, imprisonment, forced removals, illegal settlements, and the continued siege of Gaza are not conducive to resolving the conflict. Urgent attention must be given to resolving the final status issues such as borders, the status of Jerusalem, the release of political prisoners, and the right of return,” it said.

On Saturday, Dirco spokeserson Clayson Moyela confirmed to The Citizen that Naledi Pandor’s visit to Palestine had been postponed.

“The minister’s visit to Palestine has been postponed”. Pandor was expected to visit Palestine this week.

Urgent UN meeting

Government has called on all sides to seize the opportunity for peace as opposed to violence

“South Africa stands ready to share its experience in mediation and conflict resolution as it has done on the continent and around the world,” Dirco said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the tensions between Israel and Palestinian resistance forces in the Gaza Strip.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack by Hamas and urged “all diplomatic efforts to avoid a wider conflagration, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General is deeply concerned for the civilian population and urges maximum restraint. Civilians must be respected and protected in accordance with international humanitarian law at all times,” Dujarric said.

