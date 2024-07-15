SAHRC mourns death of human rights champion Dr Zonke Majodina

The SAHRC says Majodina’s contribution to human rights protection, especially with regards to refugees, asylum seekers and other migrants, was significant.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it has learned with great sadness about the passing of former deputy chairperson, Dr Zonke Majodina.

Majodina passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday, 10 July, in Johannesburg after battling an illness.

Majodina addressed thousands of delegates just before Human Rights Day, in May this year, appraising the country’s 30 years of democracy and its adherence to human rights over the past three decades.

Contribution to human rights protection

“The Commission expresses its deepest condolences to Dr Majodina’s family, including her two sons, Mandla and Kojo, as well as to her loved ones and all those in the academic and human rights communities who were touched by her work,” an SAHRC statement read.

“The Commission wishes them strength and peace during this difficult time,” it said.

Majodina’s career, spanning nearly four decades, leaves a lasting legacy, the commission said. Her dedication to academic, clinical, research, and human rights work in South Africa and abroad has “left an indelible mark”.

ALSO READ: SAHRC condemns recent attacks against the elderly

After a brief tenure at the Public Services Commission of South Africa, Majodina was invited to develop a Master’s level Programme in Forced Migration Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand in 1998. This programme has since become one of the best of its kind in Africa.

Majodina joined the Commission in 1999 where she served as a commissioner and the deputy chairperson. During her time at the Commission, she expanded the scope of human rights protection in South Africa by focusing on refugees, asylum seekers and other migrants.

She spent eight years as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee, during which she served as chairperson for two years. She was also a member of many professional associations, both national and international, mainly related to human rights, refugees, applied psychology, and public sector management.

ALSO READ: Hunger crisis: SAHRC urges state of disaster in Eastern Cape [VIDEO]

“Majodina’s extensive publications and presentations covering a wide range of important subjects demonstrate the depth of her expertise and her passion for making a difference. Her memory will continue to inspire us all,” the commission concluded.