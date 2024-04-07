Sandton City denies ‘altercation’ with Palestinian supporters after US embassy protest

A scuffle broke out at Sandton City after security guards refused to allow people in pro-Palestinian regalia from entering the mall.

Shopping mall Sandton City has denied there was an altercation with a pro-Palestine supporters at one of its entrances.

There were reports on social media that a scuffle broke out at the entrance to Sandton City after the mall’s security allegedly refused to allow people wearing pro-Palestinian regalia from entering the shopping centre. The people had earlier attended a protest outside the US Consulate in Sandton on Saturday.

Former Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad was among the group allegedly denied entry to the mall.

It was also alleged that security refused to allow people to film the incident, and forced a reporter to delete videos he had recorded.

Sandton City denies scuffle

Following the altercation, Sandton City confirmed that after reviewing security footage and consulting with security officers, an individual attempted to enter the mall without folding up his [Palestinian] flag.

“Security personnel approached the individual, after which the flag was placed on the floor. The individual was then asked again to fold up the flag, and agreed to do so. Camera footage confirms the individual concluded by shaking hands with security personnel.

“Sandton City management confirms that there was no physical altercation, and that the situation was resolved amicably,” the mall said.

Gaza war

Meanwhile, six months into Israel’s war on Gaza, there is no end in sight to hostilities with Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters engaged in intense combat around the city of Khan Younis and Hamas claiming it killed 14 Israeli soldiers during ambushes there.

According to Al Jazeera, mediators are also expected to resume ceasefire talks in Egypt’s capital, Cairo. Hamas sent a delegation and the Israeli war cabinet is expected to meet to decide if it will also participate.

Israeli protests

Tens of thousands of Israeli protesters also rallied in Tel Aviv calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation and a deal to secure the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 33 137 Palestinians have been killed and 75 815 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

The death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attack stands at 1 139, with dozens still held captive.

