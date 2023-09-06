South Africa September 6, 2023 | 12:12 pm

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Shanice Naidoo

Digital Journalist

1 minute read

6 Sep 2023

12:12 pm

Social grant payments resume at the post office and via ATM

By Shanice Naidoo - Digital Journalist

You should be able to withdraw your grant at the ATM or collect it from the post office but not yet at retailers like Checkers, Pick n Pay and Boxer.

South African Post Office / Covid-19 SRD grant

Thousands were left stranded while trying to collect their social grants this week. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

After hours of frustration and anger, social grant beneficiaries were finally able to receive their money on Wednesday morning.

Postbank, which pays out the grants, ran into technical issues this week that left thousands stranded in queues.

The glitch prevented some beneficiaries from withdrawing their funds from ATMs, post office branches and retailers.

Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako confirmed on Wednesday that the issue preventing people from withdrawing their grant at ATMs and the Post Office had been fixed.

“This means that SASSA customers using the Postbank SASSA Gold Cards can now immediately access their social grants moneys via ATM’s and Post Office branches”.

Postbank said it is still working on payments made via retailers like Checkers, PicknPay and Boxer stores.

Read more on these topics

post office Sassa social grants

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe