Social grant payments resume at the post office and via ATM

You should be able to withdraw your grant at the ATM or collect it from the post office but not yet at retailers like Checkers, Pick n Pay and Boxer.

Thousands were left stranded while trying to collect their social grants this week. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

After hours of frustration and anger, social grant beneficiaries were finally able to receive their money on Wednesday morning.

Postbank, which pays out the grants, ran into technical issues this week that left thousands stranded in queues.

The glitch prevented some beneficiaries from withdrawing their funds from ATMs, post office branches and retailers.

Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako confirmed on Wednesday that the issue preventing people from withdrawing their grant at ATMs and the Post Office had been fixed.



“This means that SASSA customers using the Postbank SASSA Gold Cards can now immediately access their social grants moneys via ATM’s and Post Office branches”.

Postbank said it is still working on payments made via retailers like Checkers, PicknPay and Boxer stores.