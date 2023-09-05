Sassa grants halted due to technical difficulty at Postbank

Pensioners were left unable to pay for groceries and petrol when their Sassa cards were declined.

Postbank has issued a notice to all Sassa grants beneficiaries that they are experiencing intermittent technical issues which are preventing some beneficiaries from withdrawing their funds from ATMs and retailers.

The technical challenges also affect some Sassa SRD 350 withdrawals from retail stores.

“Sassa grant beneficiaries are assured that Postbank’s technical teams are working around the clock to resolve the issue. Postbank deeply understands the inconvenience and challenges that this technical issue poses to valued Sassa grants customers. We apologise unreservedly to all customers,” said the statement.

Social grants payments transaction’s via Sassa gold cards within Post Office branches are processing normally and not affected by the issue.

Zululand Observer reported that pensioners were left in the lurch when their cards were declined at till points.

Michael Botha (68) told Zululand Observer he intended to fill his car’s fuel tank in light of the petrol price increasing at midnight. “The government is robbing us. I believe they did this intentionally. We are in the dark, nobody knows what is happening. They have failed even to make an announcement.”

Mandlazini-based senior citizen Beauty Shange (72) said she filled her supermarket trolley with necessities, but was heartbroken when she got to the till point and discovered there was no money on her Sassa card.

“I nearly fainted as there was no food left at home. Now the challenge is to go back home,” she said on Tuesday afternoon. “I use public transport and have no money to go home. I am stranded in Richards Bay CBD,” she said.

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 5 September

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 6 September

Children’s Grant and all other grants – Thursday, 7 September

