South Africa elected to Peace and Security Council of African Union

SA will serve the two-year term alongide the Kingdom of Lesotho.

South Africa has been elected to serve on the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU) alongside the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The two countries that will represent the Southern African region for two years, from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2028, were elected by AU member states on Wednesday during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council.

The elections took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Affirmation

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, who is currently leading the South African delegation, formally welcomed the election on behalf of the government.

Lamola said the election reaffirms South Africa’s role in fostering a more resilient continent.

“To achieve the goals of Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, we have to exert more efforts on peace-making and peacebuilding in our Continent.”

Pretoria thanked the AU member states for their confidence and reaffirmed its commitment to work constructively with the entire membership of the AUPSC to address the many peace and security challenges that “bedevil our Continent.”

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the African continent continues to grapple with issues such as unconstitutional changes of government, a recurring trend since 2020, which persists until today.

Terrorism

Phiri said terrorism and violent extremism have resulted in the killing and maiming of thousands of innocent civilians.

“It is in this context that South Africa’s term on the PSC will be guided by its foreign policy, which prioritises the African continent’s peace, stability and development. Furthermore, South Africa is committed to contributing to a continent that is peaceful, prosperous and embodies pan-African ideals.

“This commitment is evident in the numerous peace and security initiatives in which South Africa has participated and continues to engage, including its role as interim Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC),” Phiri said.

Phiri said South Africa will advocate for peaceful conflict resolution, inclusive dialogue, and negotiations to support conflicting parties in finding durable solutions.

