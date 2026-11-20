The judgment marks the first time the ICJ has found a state responsible for genocide.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has found Myanmar guilty of committing genocide against the Rohingya people, issuing a historic ruling that for the first time holds a state responsible for the crime under international law.

The landmark judgment, delivered on 19 November 2026 in a case brought by The Gambia, concluded that Myanmar’s military committed genocide during its 2017 campaign against the Muslim minority group in Rakhine State, forcing more than 730,000 Rohingya to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

South Africa welcomed the ruling, describing it as a major step towards justice for the Rohingya and urging Myanmar to comply fully with the court’s orders.

Judgement

The judgment marks the first time the ICJ has found a state responsible for genocide and is among the most significant international legal rulings on the crime since the Holocaust.

ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said the court, in a 9-6 decision, found that Myanmar “has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine State, in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention”.

Evidence before the court showed Myanmar’s security forces carried out widespread and systematic attacks against the Rohingya population, including killings, sexual violence and other grave abuses.

“The Court finds that Myanmar’s security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers to Bangladesh,” Iwasawa said during the reading of the judgment.

Justice

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said the ruling was an important step towards securing justice for Rohingya victims of genocide, describing the crime as one of the gravest violations under international law.

“The judgment recognises the immense suffering inflicted on the Rohingya, including killings of members of the group, causing serious bodily and mental harm, and imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group,” Dirco said.

The court ordered Myanmar to provide restitution and compensation to the Rohingya people for damages not remedied through restitution. It also directed Myanmar to provide assurances and guarantees that such atrocities would not be repeated.

Gambia

Pretoria commended The Gambia for pursuing the case and called on Myanmar to fully comply with the judgment, including by taking immediate and effective steps to investigate, prosecute and punish those responsible for acts prohibited under the Genocide Convention.

“South Africa will carefully study this judgment and assess its implications for international law, including for ongoing and future cases under the Genocide Convention,” Dirco said.

Call on international community

The department also urged the international community to uphold its commitment to preventing and punishing genocide wherever it occurs and to support the full implementation of the court’s judgment.

The ruling is expected to reverberate far beyond Myanmar, setting a significant precedent for future genocide cases and reinforcing the obligation of states to prevent and punish one of the gravest crimes under international law.

South Africa said it would also consider its own obligations as a third-party state arising from the landmark judgment.