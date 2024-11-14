Sowing seeds of hope in Mangaung community

Selina Majafi's Dikonyana Community Based Care Centre garden nurtures jobs, skills, and food security for over 130 people in need.

Selina Majaf﻿i with her four helpers in her vegetable garden in Dikonyana, Mangaung. Picture: Johan Pretorius Photography

The food garden at Dikonyana Community Based Care Centre is more than a place for growing crops; it’s a lifeline for the people of Namibia Square in Mangaung, providing hope under the unwavering leadership of its founder, Selina Majafi.

Since establishing the centre in 2004, Majafi, has become a pillar of strength for her community, which faces significant poverty due to unemployment.

“I saw a growing need to care for vulnerable children and families in my area. I felt compelled to create a safe space to offer support where it was desperately needed,” explains Majafi.

She planted a food garden to overcome hunger in her community, but due to limited resources and expertise, the project failed.

Undeterred, Majafi revived the garden in 2012.

ALSO READ: The real threat to water security

Now 12 years old, the community garden provides reliable work opportunities and agricultural skills to four unemployed youth.

These members have used their newfound skills to not only generate an income for themselves, but also established homestead gardens to support their families.

In partnership with Commonwealth Handling Equipment Pool, Shoprite has supported the garden with much needed infrastructure such as fencing, shade netting and a water harvesting system.

The centre now feeds over 130 people, increasing its meal services from three to five days a week.

Any surplus produce is sold.

NOW READ: Breaking up with my garden of love