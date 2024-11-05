116 internship posts in the Free State: Here’s how to apply

The Free State Department of Education offers 116 internship posts across 23 districts. Youth aged 18–35 are encouraged to apply.

The Free State Department of Education is inviting unemployed youth to apply for the 24-month Graduate Internship Programme.

Applications are open and set to close on 15 November 2024.

The programme offers 116 posts in 23 different districts within the province.

Interested candidates must be 18 years or older upon commencement of the contract and complete the 24-month programme before they turn 35 years old.

Graduate internship programme requirements

According to the department, applications should be submitted on a completed new Z83 application form, which can be obtained from any Public Service Department and accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV).

“The department will not be liable for incomplete Z83 application forms or wrong reference numbers.

“Applicants are not required to submit copies of qualifications and other relevant documents with the applications. Only candidates who have been selected for interviews will be requested to submit the documents,” it said.

According to the department, qualifications needed range from Psychology to Human Resource management to ICT.

Categories of opportunity required by the department by oratile on Scribd

The department will notify successful candidates within two months after the closing date and subsequently subject them to personnel suitability checks and vetting procedures.

“Successful applicants will undergo on-the-job development training in the specified qualification categories and garner crucial skills and competencies in readiness for the formal job market,” it said.

Applicants can post, email or hand deliver their applications to the Sinodale Building.

Click here for more details about Free State Education’s Graduate Internship Programme

