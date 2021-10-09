Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
4 minute read
9 Oct 2021
7:05 am
From presidents to paupers, Wim Trengove has defended them all

Bernadette Wicks

Today, he’s widely considered one of the country’s top silks but growing up, he wasn't particularly enamoured with the idea of a career in law.

Advocate Wim Trengove speaks to The Citizen at his home in Saxonwold, 30 September 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney
Today, he’s widely considered one of the country’s top silks but growing up, Wim Trengove wasn’t particularly enamoured with the idea of a career in law. His father, John James Trengove, was himself a senior advocate and even served on the bench as a judge. But asked if this was where he drew his inspiration from, Trengove responds in the negative. “I can’t really say so. Thinking back a bit, his practice was actually rather boring,” he says with a wry chuckle. Watching him argue in court, it’s hard to imagine the indomitable Trengove doing anything else. The last he...

