Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
5 minute read
25 Oct 2021
7:20 am
Special Features

Implats: Community unhappy over ‘nonadherence to equity procurement’

Brian Sokutu

Despite Implats having budgeted billions of rands for local community development residents of Luka wake up daily to face a sad reality.

Impala Platinum Mine, Rustenburg. Picture: Supplied
While part of their lush land is leased to the platinum group metals-rich Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) operations, the Bafokeng community of rural Luka village in the North West, mirror the country’s poverty in a sea of mining wealth. Despite Implats having budgeted billions of rands for local community development – in line with the Mining Charter – residents of Luka daily wake up to poorly maintained dusty streets with potholes, in a neighbourhood with a high level of unemployment. Some residents – like unemployed mother of five Jeanette Lesenyeko – live in shacks and solely depending on the...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

OPINION

Are cabals victimising black-owned mining companies?
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Zama zama bosses the real villains
1 month ago
1 month ago

AFRICA

Mining in DRC halted after tension with Chinese
2 months ago
2 months ago

BUSINESS

Prioritising mineral beneficiation to increase value of export earnings
2 months ago
2 months ago