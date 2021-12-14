How the Kanana business forum's Sam Nong is starting a revolution

Brian Sokutu

Sam Nong may appear youthful and smartly dressed, but when it comes to fighting against injustice and economic exclusion, he spits fire.

Born in the platinum-rich village of Kanana in the North West – ironically populated by locals who have for years been deprived of economic and social development opportunities arising from the nearby 16 Shaft worth billions – Nong has had first-hand experience of poverty amid a sea of wealth.

The shaft is a towering mining operation above the hills of Kanana, an impoverished community which has knocked on many doors for empowerment opportunities without success.

In line with the stipulations of the Mining Charter, they want jobs, social development and business opportunities from 16 Shaft – owned by Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats).

The mine’s top management has refuted as “untrue” claims of racism and failure to empower the local community and businesses.

Among world leaders in the production of platinum group metals, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Implats, which has mining operations in the Bushveld Complex of South Africa, the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe and the Canadian Shield, with a level 1 American Depositary Receipt programme in the US, and has claimed to be “a good corporate citizen”.

“Good corporate governance contributes to value creation by ensuring accountability, through reporting and disclosure; effective risk management, clear performance management, transparency, ethical and effective leadership,” the company says on its website.

“The Implats board believes these qualities of governance enable the Implats Group to create value for stakeholders in a sustainable manner over the short, medium and long-term.”

Implats also claims to subscribe to “long-term growth and opportunity for all stakeholders”.

This, it says, includes:

Developing and caring for host communities through the commodity cycle,

Providing meaningful employment,

Caring for and supporting the environment, and

Creating value for stakeholders.

It can’t be business as usual

In the face of reality, glaring poverty, joblessness and a lack of economic opportunities for Kanana-based companies and the community, Nong says Implats “is only about a good-sounding public relations exercise, without true meaning”.

Explains Nong: “Implats has failed to adhere to the Mining Charter in all respects.

“As the Kanana Business Forum [KBF] which I chair, we have resolved that it cannot be business as usual.

“We can no longer be spectators in our own economy, with Implats now preparing to build 17 Shaft not far from us.

“We have established companies within our own community and we are not asking for any favours, because these are clearly stated in the Mining Charter – compelling mining houses like Implats to start looking locally.

“These local black-owned companies have a track record of being suppliers and conducting business with the Royal Bafokeng Platinum and Sibanye in other areas. What makes it difficult for Implats to offer similar opportunities to the local black-owned companies right here?

“Within our village, there are white-owned companies doing exploration for more platinum deposits – in preparation for the establishment of future shafts.”

The KBF is challenging the 16 Shaft the management, owned by Implats, for failure to adhere to the Mining Charter.

Kanana Business Forum chair Sam Nong. Picture: Supplied

Concurring with Nong, KBF executive member Tshepang Moatshe says Implats has only spent R14 million in Kanana to build a multi-purpose centre and a 600-meter road.

“This was out of their whopping R8 billion spent here. Since 2005, the mine has never consulted the community on social and labour plan.

“So, in terms of the corporate social investment, there is no impact here – no local development, business or employment opportunities.

“We are even struggling to meet the general manager of 16 Shaft Hansie Fourie – having for over a year requested meetings,” says Moatshe.

While it may sound like a fight between David and Goliath, Nong and the KBF have vowed to take matters head-on with Implats.

An activist and chair of the KBF, Nong has been hailed by many in the area as the face and hope of the community – to force Implats to do the right thing.

What drives Nong?

“It is the willingness to change the status quo. Any injustice must be fought and I strongly believe that even a small axe can take a huge tree down.

“I am optimistic that the end shall justify the means. This struggle we are waging against Impala is winnable.

“Economic exclusion is a disease that must be fought – unapologetically so.”

Sam Nong dressed in an ANC Youth League t-shirt bearing the face of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Picture: Supplied

He says restitution and reparations “are what the community deserves, after years of being short-changed”.

“They must be compensated for the past and current injustices, with those against the transformation agenda, facing the music and being fired.

From an early age, Nong showed “an undying love for business”.

“I did commercial subjects at school – hence my undying love for business, with my grandfather being a businessman.

“As entrepreneurs we are faced with huge challenges affecting mining communities.

“This economic exclusion and injustices, have led to us formally establishing the Kanana Business Forum.”

Raised by single-mother Lydia Thathana Nong, losing his two siblings Thabo and Realeboga at an early age, walking barefoot to school – these were some experiences which shaped his early, tough upbringing, contributing to his resilience.

He describes growing up in Kanana as “very difficult”.

Nong: “My mother was a very resilient person – very courageous.

“She taught me how to fight for something that is rightfully mine – a never-die attitude, some traits I have inherited from her. Although it was difficult for her to raise me, I had some of the things that other kids had. She passed when I was 30 years old.

“Despite daily walking six kilometres to St Michael Primary School barefooted, I became a strong person.

“I no longer have siblings – Realeboga died at the age of one year and six months, and my younger brother Thabo died when he was eight.”

Growing up in a mining village also had its challenges.

“The mine had attracted many foreign migrants from various southern African countries, who we had to accommodate in our homes.

“We were exposed to many local and foreign languages – different cultures.

“But as kids, we found solace in playing soccer with some friends

“I had good friends growing up, who included Sello Ramafoko, Rapula Mosito, Anthony Malgas, Lucky Ramafoko and Kagiso Diphoko.

“Among my friends, I remember Ipeleng Benedict Monametsi – a smart and well-informed man – who played a huge role in building my consciousness. I learnt a lot from him. We use to debate and had long constructive arguments, projecting the future.

“But I am who I am because of my parents, who shaped me, particularly my mother who taught me everything,” he says.

He says of his business mentor Champ Pilane, a local entrepreneur: “Ntate Champ Pilane, from our community, has built an empire for himself, His company, Dikapi Cleaning Services Pty Ltd, which he started from scratch, has a national footprint.

“That has sent a very positive message to our youth – that these things are possible in the private sector and in government.

“Much as it was difficult and seemingly impossible to penetrate these markets, he showed resilience and is still pushing.

“He played a critical role in my life.”

Despite the country’s economic disparities, Nong is hopeful about the youth playing a role in business – if offered the right opportunities.

He says: “Although we live in challenging times in South Africa, we can still make it.

“You must begin with the end in your mind. And it is not yet over until it is over.

“We owe it to ourselves to succeed, it might seem difficult but it is doable. We just need to be resilient, collaborate, be innovative because this is the jungle – the dog-eat-dog world

“It is only through collaboration that we can realise our objectives – building better communities and a better country.”

On political leadership, Nong’s heroes are former Cuban leader Fide Castro and ANC stalwart Walter Sisulu.

Nong: “Fidel Castro led the Cuban revolution, having gone to war and starting his own political party, with just seven very loyal and committed men

“To start a revolution, you need a few like-minded people – as we are doing with the Kanana Business Forum.

“Ntate Walter Sisulu was a powerful figure within the ranks of the ANC – a very brilliant individual who played a very critical role in shaping the quality leadership of comrade Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo.

“He was the mastermind – the brains behind Mandela and Tambo. He never took centre-stage, with other people shining on his behalf.

“I also don’t like the spotlight, only rising when it is necessary.”

A devout Christian, Nong is a member of the Zion Christian Church.

The father of three is a sports fanatic – a supporter of Kaizer Chiefs, Manchester United, with other sporting interests in golf and cricket.

His currently reading a book by Mark Manson – The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fuck.

brians@citizen.co.za