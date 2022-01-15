Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
15 Jan 2022
15 Jan 2022
6:00 am
Special Features

Glen Steyn: From Middle East fighter to rhino protector

Bernadette Wicks

Steyn trains men and women across Africa – using the skills he acquired during his time in the military, to help combat the continent’s poaching crisis.

WAR VETERAN. Glen Steyn speaks to Saturday Citizen about the anti-poaching training programme he does all over Africa. Pictures: Nigel Sibanda and supplied
As a former member of the British Royal Marines, Glen Steyn served on two tours to Afghanistan as part of an elite unit tasked with effecting high-profile arrests. These days, though, the decorated ex-corporal is fighting in the trenches of a different kind of war: the war on poaching. A counter-poaching consultant, Steyn trains men and women across Africa – using the skills he acquired during his time in the military, to help combat the continent’s poaching crisis. Steyn was born and bred on the West Rand and attended King Edward VII School. From a young age, his parents– both...

