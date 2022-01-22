Hein Kaiser
22 Jan 2022
Behind Airlink’s resurgence after acrimonious divorce with SAA

Foster leads one of the continent’s largest airlines by network and fleet, and While Airlink’s momentum seems unstoppable for now, he remains cautious.

Rodger Foster, the CEO of Airlink at the Airlink offices in Greenstone Hill, 13 January 2022. . Picture: Neil McCartney
Airlink’s Rodger Foster is not a typical cardboard cut-out aviation executive and he does not run an ordinary airline, either. Foster is the consummate gentleman; he is soft spoken, calming in demeanour and contemplative. His passion for what he does, his love for the company and its people is evident at first encounter of Airlink’s culture and amplified the moment you step into his Edenvale office. There’s no pretence here, no smoke and no mirrors. Foster’s office door is always open and a walk down any passage sees him warmly greet everyone. The battle scars of the past two years...

