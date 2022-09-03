Khanyisile Madlala: Thriving through the challenges

If the sky is the limit, Khanyisile Madlala’s quest to reach it knows no bounds. Determined to conquer any boundary appearing as an impediment on her path, the entrepreneur, author, life coach and motivational speaker has dared to venture where others have feared to tread, continuing to inspire South African women, men and the youth. Just when you thought Madlala has stretched herself too far – having reached key milestones in a myriad of projects requiring her full attention – nothing has become too big to handle for her. If she were an athlete, she would be spending most of...

If the sky is the limit, Khanyisile Madlala’s quest to reach it knows no bounds. Determined to conquer any boundary appearing as an impediment on her path, the entrepreneur, author, life coach and motivational speaker has dared to venture where others have feared to tread, continuing to inspire South African women, men and the youth.

Just when you thought Madlala has stretched herself too far – having reached key milestones in a myriad of projects requiring her full attention – nothing has become too big to handle for her. If she were an athlete, she would be spending most of her time in a gymnasium because, as she says, challenges are there for her to thrive.

A social activist, her fighting spirit has challenged several societal stereotypes, one of them being “a mother’s place is in the kitchen” – to playing a leading role in vast areas challenging women. These have included being chief executive of Cornerstone Women – a nonprofit organisation empowering abused women to live a better life – to being a brand consultant, public speaker, marketing advisor and corporate eventing.

Describing her book Arrested by His Love, as her pride – “first proof that I can do it”, Madlala has been overwhelmed that it “has touched and helped many people to heal from past traumas, while helping individuals realise themselves in an untold story through the text”.

“I have had great reviews. The book being nominated as one of the best healing books by the Best Behind the Book Awards 2022, has been an absolute honour and served as further testament that such authentic stories need to be told,” she says.

“I am currently working on two other books – an entrepreneurial and spiritual instalment, which I believe are timely.”

ALSO READ: Mom Q&A: Jo-Ann Strauss – Model, public speaker and businesswoman

Based on her own personal life experience – firmly entrenched in the belief that struggles and losses in life’s journey are engineered for “our own strength – self-actualisation and finding one’s purpose”, Madlala has shared in the book her true story – mistakes, losses and emerging victorious against all odds. Where did it all begin for Madlala, who is today an accomplished entrepreneur, with vast business interests?

“I went to school at the Port Shepstone High School [in KwaZulu-Natal],” she says. “Fortunately, at the time, it was when blacks were allowed to enrol in model C and private schools.”

She remembers schoolmates “Andile, Nqobile, with Genevieve having been my accountant since the start of my business.

“I realised at an early age that it was better to be a social entrepreneur than an employee.”

She headed up public relations projects that changed lives. These included 3M’s blood donation and road safety campaigns, Sun International’s Sleep Out and most recently being involved in state-owned enterprise media campaigns.

“All these serve to propel me forward – a source of inspiration,” she says. It is no coincidence that Madlala’s holding company is named Nokufika.

“My late grandmother Nokufika and my son Afrika reflect the naming – a tribute to two people who have played a role in my life,” she says.

“She was an epitome of female strength, having played a major role in several other areas of my life. I still maintain that, as a teacher, she must have been the richest head of department I have ever known.

“She was investment- and money-savvy, having managed to raise more successes in other children, other than that of her own and grandchildren.”

Women ‘far from being supportive of each other’

While South Africa has progressive laws empowering women in business, Madlala’s story has been that of struggle.

“Phew! You are asking me to write another book,” she says.

“My many negative encounters – experienced in breaking through business – have only served as lessons, particularly when you see young black women being used as fronts by the old white male squad – to be BEE (black economic empowerment) compliant.

“Whether you are talking patriarchy or matriarchy in South Africa today, the world should be about changing the world for future generations – not about the exploitation of women in a quest to be compliant.”

On displaying resilience against all odds, she adds: “Being an entrepreneur is in itself a great strength – one that requires serious guts, faith, persistence, resilience and self-motivation.

“Being an author and an inspirational speaker is a part that seems easier for me, because I truly believe that this is a calling – part of my purpose in life to share experience.”

With South Africa having last month marked Women’s Month, Madlala maintains that women are “far from being supportive of each other”.

ALSO READ: SA pays tribute to businesswoman Dolly Mokgatle

“I have observed that the ‘pull her down syndrome’ remains there among women,” she says.

“As women, we need to pull each other up, support each other and realise we all have a part to play – that the pie is always big enough to share and that we can always support each other’s dreams to climb up the ladder.

“For some, the ladder is the ceiling and, unfortunately, others are led up the cliff. In society, ageism and sexism is still very prevalent – something stretching to several corporates you would expect to adhere to progressive policies.”

Driven by passion, purpose and “a love for humankind – making a significant difference in the lives of others”, Madlala says she has been “privileged to have been appointed CEO of Cornerstone Women, because in this way I have been able to make a meaningful contribution to redress the impact of domestic and gender-based violence – issues cutting through our country’s key pillars: family, faith and future”.

“These are challenges we cannot address alone. We need the private and public partnership to succeed.”

Her childhood dream? “I always wanted to meet my mom, whom I could only meet at the age of 11,” says Madlala. She sees Oprah Winfrey and Basetsana Kumalo as her role models.

– brians@citizen.co.za