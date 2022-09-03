Brian Sokutu
Khanyisile Madlala: Thriving through the challenges

Khanyisile Madlala’s fighting spirit has challenged several societal stereotypes, one being ‘a mother’s place is in the kitchen’, to play a leading role in vast areas challenging women.

Khanyisile Madlala, an entrepreneur, author, life coach and motivational speaker, poses for a photograph, 1 September 2022, in Fairlands, Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
If the sky is the limit, Khanyisile Madlala’s quest to reach it knows no bounds. Determined to conquer any boundary appearing as an impediment on her path, the entrepreneur, author, life coach and motivational speaker has dared to venture where others have feared to tread, continuing to inspire South African women, men and the youth. Just when you thought Madlala has stretched herself too far – having reached key milestones in a myriad of projects requiring her full attention – nothing has become too big to handle for her. If she were an athlete, she would be spending most of...