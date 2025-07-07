Mchunu vs Mkhwanazi: Police operations continue amid explosive allegations

Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police operations.

As the furore surrounding KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi intensifies, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says normal operations continue across the country.

In a briefing on Sunday, Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police operations, claiming that Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, had meddled. These allegedly include issuing letters to disband a task force, halt crime intelligence appointments, and withdraw case dockets to Sibiya’s office.

Day-to-day policing

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Masemola has assured the nation that daily crime combatting operations and normal day-to-day policing at stations and other service points continue.

Mathe said Masemola will, at a predetermined time, update the media on ongoing police operations to prevent and combat crime in the country.

“The mandate and work of the police, which is to prevent, combat and investigate crime, to maintain public order, to protect and secure the inhabitants of the Republic and their property, and to uphold and enforce the law, is not affected in any way.

“The men and women in blue remain hard at work at every corner of this country to serve and protect all people living in South Africa,” Mathe said.

Crime intelligence

Masemola is also expected to announce the appointment of an acting Divisional Commissioner for Crime Intelligence.

“Other issues that are currently in the public domain will also be discussed.”

Meanwhile, the MK party has demanded the “immediate arrest” of Mchunu following explosive allegations against the minister and senior officials within the South African Police Service (Saps).

Action

The MK party said Masemola, together with Mkhwanazi, “must act without delay.”

“Given the weight of the allegations, the arrest must be carried out without any further delay. The integrity of our democratic institutions and the safety of our citizens should always be paramount.

“Any efforts that hint at sabotaging justice and truth, regardless of the source, must be eradicated,” the MK party said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the matter when he returns to the country from Brazil, where a Brics leaders’ summit is currently taking place.

