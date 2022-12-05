‘Ghosts and spirits are all around us’, says Gauteng psychic

Natalie van Niekerk does not wear a turban, nor does she don long, blingy clobber that would automatically identify her as a spiritualist. There are no theatrics about Van Niekerk and, in fact, she discusses her gift in a matter-of-fact way, sans drama. But it is very real and, she said, sceptics should pop in for a reading. Van Niekerk is not only a psychic. She is a medium too. The latter meaning she is able to communicate with spirits on the other side of the river Styx. She said: “Crossing over is mediumship. That is, people that have crossed...

Natalie van Niekerk does not wear a turban, nor does she don long, blingy clobber that would automatically identify her as a spiritualist.

There are no theatrics about Van Niekerk and, in fact, she discusses her gift in a matter-of-fact way, sans drama. But it is very real and, she said, sceptics should pop in for a reading.

Van Niekerk is not only a psychic. She is a medium too. The latter meaning she is able to communicate with spirits on the other side of the river Styx.

She said: “Crossing over is mediumship. That is, people that have crossed over to the other side and it’s about giving messages from them, sharing how they passed, and just validating that spirit is always still with you, no matter how long ago they have passed.”

Psychism, she explained, is different. This is where she can pick up energy from people and receive insight into their past, present and future.

While she didn’t know what being psychic was about at a young age, that was when her gift slowly started revealing itself.

She said: “I was about three years old, and I didn’t quite realise what a psychic medium was until I got much older. I started seeing things, hearing things. Messages started coming through.”

She said that it was a scary experience as a child.

She said: “Other people don’t experience the same thing and you can’t really talk about it to them either because they think you’re crazy.”

Her mom took her to the doctor several times as a child to understand what was going on.

It became her life’s calling and Van Niekerk sees several clients daily. But seeing, hearing or experiencing messages from the other side can happen anywhere. It’s not confined to the consultation room. It can even happen in a supermarket or a queue at the bank.

Van Niekerk said: “When the energy coming through from someone is strong enough, I will pass on the message. I will tell the person, whether it be in a shopping centre, at the airport or wherever. I will do that for them.”

It can solicit some strange responses though.

Sceptics often question why psychics never forecast the lottery numbers and, for that matter, do it for themselves.

“It doesn’t work like that, unfortunately. You can predict some things in the future, but the lottery is not one of those. I guess you must work for your money.”

However, her general rate of accuracy is quite high, she said.

Sometimes the universe shares a thought or prediction that simply does not make sense at the time.

Meaning may reveal itself only after a period of time.

Van Niekerk believes everyone is psychic to a certain extent and the universe drops waypoints and signs into everyday life. People just do not recognise them.

“The universe is constantly giving messages and signs. We just must recognise them and recognise what the specific sign means to us. After all, we all have a sixth sense.”

She says ghosts and spirits are all around us.

“Sometimes when you think you misplaced your keys, left a door open or something that makes you feel absent minded; well, at times this could be a ghost simply making its presence felt, to get your attention.

“We shouldn’t be afraid of the spirit world and of ghosts because they are around us all the time. It doesn’t go against any religion. It is not a religion. It is just a spirit that is coming through to give us a message.”

