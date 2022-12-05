Hein Kaiser
5 Dec 2022
‘Ghosts and spirits are all around us’, says Gauteng psychic

If you've ever wondered why psychics can't predict the lottery, it's because even they have to work for their money.

Tarot card reading
Picture: Hein Kaiser
Natalie van Niekerk does not wear a turban, nor does she don long, blingy clobber that would automatically identify her as a spiritualist. There are no theatrics about Van Niekerk and, in fact, she discusses her gift in a matter-of-fact way, sans drama. But it is very real and, she said, sceptics should pop in for a reading. Van Niekerk is not only a psychic. She is a medium too. The latter meaning she is able to communicate with spirits on the other side of the river Styx. She said: “Crossing over is mediumship. That is, people that have crossed...