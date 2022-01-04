WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa receives part one of State Capture report

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday receive the first part of the much anticipated report from the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture’s chairperson, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The report will be submitted to Ramaphosa in three parts, with today’s handover taking place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria at around 4pm.

The Presidency said the second part of the report will likely be handed over towards the end of January, with the final part at the end of February.

Earlier on Tuesday, the High Court in Johannesburg struck an urgent application to interdict Ramaphosa from receiving part one of the report off the court roll.

The interdict was brought forward by civil rights organisation Democracy in Action (DIA), who were order to pay punitive costs by Judge Avrielle Maier-Frawley.

The DIA had argued that the president should not be the one to receive the report because he’s been implicated in wrongdoing through testimonies and evidence at the commission.

But lawyers acting on behalf of the state argued that Ramaphosa had already received an electronic copy of part one, and there were no findings implicating him in that report.

Watch the live coverage of the handover, courtesy of SABC News, below.