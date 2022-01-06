Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
2 minute read
6 Jan 2022
6:52 am
State Capture

Zondo report: Tom Moyane’s clearcut role in Sars’ state capture

Bernadette Wicks

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo found Sars was 'a clear example of state capture'.

Former South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark
The first instalment of the Zondo commission’s report has shed new light on the brazen seizure of the SA Revenue Service (Sars), painting the institution – one of the country’s most vital – as the poster child for state capture. Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the commission, found Sars was “a clear example of state capture”. The volume of the report which dealt with Sars focussed in the main on the award of various contracts to US-based marketing consultancy Bain & Co and on ex-commissioner Tom Moyane’s appointment and tenure. ALSO READ: Zuma, Myeni, Molefe, Moyane, Gigaba all...