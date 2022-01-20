Lead state capture inquiry investigator Frank Dutton dies

Citizen Reporter

The lead investigator for the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Frank Dutton, has reportedly died.

According to media reports, Dutton died on Wednesday at the age of 72 due to health problems.

Sources who spoke to EWN said Dutton suffered a stroke, followed by a heart attack.

The former policeman had been working with the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigating Directorate (ID) on cases involving the State Security Agency, News24 reported.

Goldstone Commission

In his profile on the Presidency website, Dutton came to prominence in 1992, when he was appointed to head the KwaZulu-Natal investigation team of the Goldstone Commission, which investigated incidents of public violence and intimidation in South Africa prior to the 1994 democratic elections.

This led to, among other things, the exposure of the workings of the apartheid Security Branch’s hit squads under the command of former Colonel Eugene de Kock at Vlakplaas, and the association of the South African police top command structure in the murders of political opponents and other activists.

Apartheid’s death squad

“In 1994, Dutton was appointed by the Minister of Safety and Security‚ Sydney Mufamadi‚ to establish and command the Investigation Task Unit (ITU) to investigate hit squads within the KwaZulu police.

“This investigation led to the prosecution and acquittal of the former Minister of Defence, General Magnus Malan, and 10 former military officials in connection with the 1987 KwaMakhutha massacre,” reads his Presidency profile.

Dutton returned to South Africa in 2000, after former president Nelson Mandela agreed to his secondment to the United Nations’ International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia.

When he returned to the country, he was appointed to establish and head the Directorate of Special Operations, also known as Scorpions.

Dutton retired from the South African Police Service (Saps) in 2003 for medical reasons after 37 years of service.

Since his retirement, he had remained involved in human rights-related work as a policing expert, both locally and abroad.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

