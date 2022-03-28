Solidarity to lay charges against Zuma and others implicated in state capture

Kgomotso Phooko

Trade Union Solidarity will lay criminal charges against 19 alleged state capturers including the former president Jacob Zuma at the Brooklyn police station in Pretoria.

The 19 alleged state capturer’s include the former chairperson of SAA, Dudu Myeni, Former head of Transet and Eskom, Brian Molefe, the former chairperson of Denel, Daniel Mantsha and the former chief executive of Denel, Zwelakhe Ntsepe.

The charges

Solidarity said it will file charges of corruption, theft, fraud and mismanagement of state funds against the accused on Tuesday.

Morne Malan who is the head of communications at the union said that the charges laid by Solidarity focus on the institutions that caused major damage to workers and Solidarity members.

The charges follow after the Zondo report led by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture commission revealed how state funds were used for personal gain.

“All the accused in the Solidarity docket had been involved, at least on a prima facie basis, in criminal activities.” said Solidarity chief executive Dr Dirk Hermann

Hermann said the Solidarity docket is the most comprehensive charge that has been submitted to the police thus far.

State capture report ‘not worth the paper it’s written on’, says Zuma

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation said former president Jacob Zuma will consult with his legal team “on the appropriate course of action to be taken”, following his implication in the third State Capture report.

The third part of the state capture report focused on the ‘gratifications’ offered to officials, including former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma has been implicated in all three parts of the State Capture Commission reports.

Judge Raymond Zondo based the findings in the latest report on the testimony of Angelo Agrizzi and other witnesses, who demonstrated that Bosasa used their access to ANC higher-ups.

Additional Information by Cheryl Kahla

