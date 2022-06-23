Lunga Simelane
23 Jun 2022
4:30 am
State Capture

Madonsela delighted Zondo’s work is done, but ball is now in NPA’s court

Though the process started by former public protector Thuli Madonsela is finally complete, it will mean nothing if the NPA doesn't build strong cases, and prosecute those Zondo has identified.

Thuli Madonsela (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
Nearly six years after the release of then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s report, State of Capture, she said she was delighted the day of accountability had arrived, following the release of the final Zondo commission report. Now, all eyes will be fixed on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and a special unit set up to deal with the reports emanating from the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, produced by its chair, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the task force had been in full swing since its establishment. Also Read: ‘What about Duduzane Zuma?’ – Malema...

